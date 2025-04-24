Want an iconic shot of David Bowie gracing your next speaker? Bang & Olufsen has you covered

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled a striking limited edition of its Beosound A9 wireless speaker featuring iconic photography of David Bowie, partnering with acclaimed British music photographer Denis O'Regan to create an exclusive collector's piece.

Limited to just 30 units worldwide, the special edition A9 showcases a rare Bowie photograph on the speaker's fabric cover, captured by O'Regan at Newcastle's City Hall. The image was taken several years before O'Regan became Bowie's official tour photographer, documenting the iconic musician more extensively than any other photographer throughout his career.

O'Regan, whose impressive career also includes roles as official photographer for Live Aid and numerous legendary acts including Queen, The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd, described the selected image as one of his favourites, and one that fans often cite as their preferred Bowie photograph.

Beyond its visual appeal, the Beosound A9 remains technically unchanged from the standard model, featuring seven custom-built drivers with dedicated Class D amplification, popular wireless streaming features from AirPlay to Google Cast, including wired Ethernet playback, and a room calibration feature to optimise the sound to your space.

The speaker's flexible design allows it to either stand proudly as a statement piece on three wooden legs, or be wall-mounted for a more minimalistic appearance.

Each unit comes packaged with a signed and numbered 12" x 8" print from O'Regan, a custom box sleeve, and a Certificate of Authenticity documenting the collaboration.

Tom McKenna, Market Director at Bang & Olufsen, states that: “It is entirely appropriate that one of our most iconic designs, the Beosound A9, should act as the canvas for this classic image of a British music icon. The A9 doesn’t look like any other speaker and its distinctive circular canvas can be put on display anywhere, transforming sound to a piece of art through its form factor and highly limited-edition partnerships, such as this one. We want to empower our customers to curate, artisan pieces for their homes, through collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Denis.”

Naturally, this exclusive release comes with a substantial price tag of £3995 per unit – a premium over the standard Beosound A9's regular £3200 retail price. The speakers will be available exclusively through West Contemporary Editions from 12:00 BST on Friday 25th April.

