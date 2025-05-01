Audiovector's flagship floorstanders cost as much as a Porsche 911 – and promise to be just as entertaining

If you've heard of Audiovector before, you'll probably know that it's not a company afraid to make a bold statement. The Danish brand has a host of loudspeakers, ranging from its modestly priced QR1 standmounts via its innovatively designed Trapeze Reimagined floorstanders, all the way up to its R6 Arreté and range-topping R8 Arreté speakers. Want a pair of those R8 towers? That will be around £60,000 / $70,000 please.

Now, though, there's a new flagship pair in town – and they make those prices look positively modest. The newly unveiled Audiovector R10 Arreté are priced at £127,5000 / $165,000 / €147,500. While that may put them out of the reach of many, if you have got the cash to spend, you certainly won't be short on drive units.

Each speaker packs in 13 drivers in total, including a rear-facing bass line source for better lower-end distribution. There are also eight 12.7cm long-throw drivers designed to ensure a fast, tight and accurate bass signature, twin 16.5cm units handling the upper bass and lower midrange, as well as a dedicated 16.5cm carbon sandwich midrange unit.

Handling of the higher frequencies, meanwhile, falls upon a pair of 38cm 'AMT' tweeters which, thanks to their pleated mylar membrane and neodymium magnets, promise exceptional lightness and control in the treble and upper ranges.

The drive units aren't the only weapons in the R10 Arreté’s arsenal. The floorstanding speakers' crossover has been designed and built "to the highest possible standards", boasting double cryogenically treated capacitors and distortion-optimised copper coils configured to provide minimal distortion and an "exceptionally musical sound".

(Image credit: Audiovector)

Rather cleverly, the flagship floorstanders are equipped with a unique damping-adjustment feature for better amplification, offering three positions depending on your needs. Position One, for instance, is for transistor amps with a medium damping factor, while Position Three is for valve amps with a low damping factor.

The new R10 Arreté speakers use Audiovector's 'Freedom Grounding' technology for reducing movement-induced distortion between the drivers. A grounding filter processes unwanted currents from the driver chassis, with this signal then routed to the ground terminal of a wall socket or a grounded mains distribution unit, resulting, claims Audiovector, in a cleaner and more realistic sound.

We had the chance to visit Audiovector recently at its Copenhagen HQ to check out the company's latest big-money floorstanders, so you can read all about our first impressions of the high-end R10 Arreté speakers and what we made of their sonic capabilities.

If you have the budget (and the space, and the partnering system) for a pair of R10 Arreté for yourself, you can get them in a choice of three finishes: Canadian Birdseye Maple, African Mahogany Crotch or Italian Walnut Burl. Shipping will start from September 1st, 2025.

