Elac has unveiled its latest powered bookshelf speaker system, the Debut ConneX DCB61. Taking the blueprint laid down by the excellent What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Debut Connex DCB41 speaker system, the DCB61 aims to elevate the performance of its smaller siblings courtesy of increased power and new drive units.

The speaker system has been designed with performance and versatility at the fore, combining "refined audio engineering with plug-and-play simplicity". The main speaker houses dedicated Class D amplifiers for each drive unit, delivering "room-filling sound" in a more convenient package.

Each two-way DCB61 speaker features a 16.5cm polypropylene mid/bass woofer powered by a 60-watt amplifier in pursuit of "deep, punchy bass" with outstanding clarity and control.

This is complemented by a 19mm soft-dome tweeter driven by a dedicated 20-watt amp and fitted with a precision-engineered waveguide that promises a smoother, more accurate top-end signature.

The new model also features Elac's 'XBass Enhancer' technology which strives for delivering deeper bass extension for a "richer, more dynamic sound" at the lower-end .

(Image credit: Elac)

What about physical inputs? The new speaker system offers HDMI eARC if you want to integrate it into your AV system, as well as a built-in moving magnet phono stage for connecting a record player.

USB-B and optical inputs are also onboard, while wireless connectivity is taken care of courtesy of the high-quality LC3+ Bluetooth codec. Control of the speakers, meanwhile, can be managed via Elac's dedicated companion app.

As you might have realised already, we're big fans of the existing Debut ConneX DCB41, praising its sonic talents and unfussy nature. The prospect of a larger, more powerful step-up model is certainly appealing, especially if the new Elac system can improve on the slightly lacklustre phono stage of the smaller model.

The Elac ConneX DCB61 is available now in four finishes – white, olive green, black or walnut – priced at £699 / €799 / $899. That's a significant advance on the original £528 / $595 launch price of the Award-winning Debut ConneX DCB41, but as this is a larger, hopefully more high-performing system, that step up is hardly a surprise.

