dCS's new high-end music streamer offers greater versatility, a new design and promises potent performance

Don't be confused by the name: dCS's latest launch is a music streamer. The new high-end Lina DAC X arrives to round out dCS's established Lina line, adding versatility to the established Lina DAC (also a music streamer, tested at £12,500 / $13,650 / AU$22,000) but with greater flexibility and a revamped full-width design.

The Lina DAC X uses the same core technology as the original model, but with the addition of a rotary volume control, a new remote handset and the option to connect CD/SACD transports.

Like its established stablemate, the new DAC X is capable of handling hi-res PCM files up to 24-bit/384kHz alongside DSD128. Sonically, dCS promises "exceptional clarity and detail retrieval" from its latest music streamer, teasing "a natural and deeply musical sound" aided by the brand's 'Ring DAC' conversion system and unique digital processing platform.

The Lina DAC X supports streaming from platforms such as Tidal, Qobuz and Spotify, as well as music management software such as Roon and Audirvana. There's support for AirPlay 2, Internet Radio and UPnP streaming, meaning it will work with compatible NAS devices, laptops and hard drives on the same network. Sadly, however, there's no Bluetooth or Chromecast on board.

(Image credit: dCS)

The new model offers balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA outputs alongside coaxial, optical and USB (Type B and Type A) digital inputs. You can connect a TV via Toslink, or hook up a CD transport if you want to get your shiny discs spinning.

The Lina DAC X is housed within a machined aluminium chassis designed to enhance its sonic performance by minimising unwanted distortion. It's wider than the compact Lina DAC, measuring 44cm across rather than 36cm.

The new music streamer has also been designed to be consistently upgradable thanks to its flexible built-in architecture, allowing for further upgrades and features to be added later down the line.

The original Lina DAC was a five-star performer when we tested it back in 2023 – we'd like to think that the new X-rated version can live up to such a legacy. The dCS Lina DAC X is available to order now for £13,500 / $15,500 with shipping starting in June 2025.

