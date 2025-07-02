It's time to unholster our best 'Nothing' based puns, because the UK-based brand has revealed its latest smartphone.

The Nothing Phone (3) is the company's latest iteration of its flagship line, teasing improved performance and usability, plus a few AI surprises, at a competitive price.

Powered by Snapdragon's 8s Gen 4 mobile platform, the new flagbearer promises a sharper, smoother performance, with the company teasing a 36 per cent faster CPU and an 88 per cent faster GPU compared with the outgoing Nothing Phone (2).

The new smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED screen capable of hitting 4500 nits of peak brightness with a 460PPI pixel density.

It's less bulky, too, with an 18 per cent slimmer bezel compared with the second-gen flagship and updated glass for a more resistant, durable screen.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If snapping pics is your thing, the Nothing Phone (3) employs a multi-camera system, with each 50 megapixel camera capable of shooting at 4K and 60fps.

The Phone (3) boasts a 50-megapixel lens alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens, while the selfie camera has been improved, offering 50MP for front-facing snaps over the 32MP boasted by the outgoing model.

What about those distinctive glyphs? Yes, Nothing's unique light show is back, albeit in a different way.

Instead of prioritising glyphs that light up in a given array across the phone's spine, new glyph matrix designs are housed in a screen mounted on the phone's backside to the right of the camera array, with users able to customise said glyph with a range of functionalities.

You can spin the bottle, set a timer or view how much battery you've got left, while a community of users can add their own later down the line.

The new phone will operate on Nothing OS 3.5 for the time being, but an update will see it upgraded to Nothing OS 4.0 later down the line.

The Nothing Phone (3) is available from 15th July for £799 / $799 / €799 with 256GB of storage, rising to £899 / $899 / €899 if you want the full 512GB version.

