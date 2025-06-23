Not content with smartphones and wireless earbuds, disruptor brand Nothing is launching its first over-ear headphones next month. According to leaked photos, they will be made in partnership with KEF.

The Equal Leaks Telegram account has posted a series of renders, while the Nothing Fan Blog Instagram account posted the in-the-wild image you see atop this story (via Android Authority).

Images show the legend 'Sound by KEF' on one of the earcups. The two brands announced a partnership last month. It looks like the Nothing Headphone (1) will be the first product the two have worked on.

While the Nothing Headphone (1)'s actual earcups are rectangular with rounded corners, they're attached to a transparent oval section that attaches to the headband. Their retro-futurist design looks like a work in progress rather than the finished article – sort of like the AirPods Max taken back to brick. It's certainly unique.

The headphones are rumoured to cost £299 / $309 (around AU$630). Which would make them cheaper than the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

Of course nothing is official yet (no pun intended). We'll bring you the official details when they're announced on 1st July.

Nothing doesn't have a great track record in the headphone space. Its Nothing Ear (2) only scored three stars back in 2023.

