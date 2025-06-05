Beyerdynamic’s new studio headphones are gunning for analytical precision

Beyerdynamic has unveiled the DT 990 PRO X, a modernised iteration of its long-established DT 990 PRO studio monitoring headphones, with modern tweaks and precision tuning.

Aimed at those striving to pick up the most detail possible, the open-back cans pack the company’s newly developed Stellar 45 driver, delivering a 5-40kHz frequency response.

Combined with their spacious open-back nature and reduced impedance (48 ohms compared to the more typical 250 ohms), the end result, according to Beyerdynamic, is a pair of headphones ideal for analytical listening and precise editing.

Promising natural treble lift and increased transparency, the DT 990 PRO X also introduce a detachable three-metre mini-XLR to 3.5mm cable, along with a 6.3mm adapter for larger jacks.

Given their open-back design and focus on precision, the DT 990 PRO X aren’t aimed at those looking for a regular, on-the-go listening experience.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

"Most at-home producers have studio monitors that they use to listen back to their mixes," says Kevin Nietsch, Product Manager at Beyerdynamic.

"With the DT 990 PRO X, we wanted to create a tool that modern studio professionals didn't already have. The DT 990 PRO X headphones are engineered to magnify subtle mix imperfections that might otherwise go unnoticed – a true companion for studio monitors."

Having said all that, we found that the older DT 900 Pro X performed superbly in a regular home environment during our review (even in a non-studio set-up), so we could see the same five-star experience with this newer model.

As for the build, details include velour ear cushions and an ergonomically padded headband, with serviceable components designed to extend their lifespan.

The DT 990 PRO X are available to buy now for $200 / £199 / $AU399, placing them in a similar bracket to their five-star, closed-back DT 700 PRO X siblings.

They, incidentally, are currently on our list of the best audiophile headphones, if you fancy checking out other options.

