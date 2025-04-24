Bowers & Wilkins' Px7 S3 over-ears are the brand's "most advanced and capable wireless headphones" ever

Bowers & Wilkins has unveiled its latest pair of wireless headphones, the Px7 S3 over-ears. Acting as the successors to the five-star B&W Px7 S2e, the new cans promise a significant leap in audio quality backed by better noise cancelling, more features and a lighter, more comfortable fit.

The new headphones are equipped with 40mm biocellulose drivers with a redesigned chassis, voice coil, magnet and suspension for "improved resolution and superior dynamics". Combined with support for the high-quality aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs handling files up to 24-bit/96kHz, the new cans aim to deliver detailed and refined sound that's capable of taking on the best that Sony, Bose and Apple have to offer.

Battery life figures are solid, with Bowers & Wilkins claiming up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge for its debutantes, around the same as the outgoing Px7 S2e. There’s also some seriously impressive fast charging capabilities, offering seven hours of playback from just 15 minutes of juice.

The Px7 S3 feature adaptive noise cancelling which aims to be more effective than that offered by the Px7 S2e thanks to the newer headphones' repositioned eight-microphone array. ANC comes in two flavours – standard or pass-through mode – with the latter allowing more ambient sounds in when you need to be aware of the world beyond your headphones.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 in indigo buttons closeup)

There's more big news on the features front. For the first time ever, a pair of B&W headphones will incorporate spatial audio thanks to an over-the-air update later this year. The much-anticipated over-ears also support the increasingly popular Auracast audio sharing technology, enabling the Px7 S3 to receive transmissions from compatible broadcast sources.

The Px7 S3 opt for physical buttons rather than on-cup touch controls, and you can always use the provided B&W companion app for EQ tweaks, accessing a host of streaming services or adjusting your cans' settings.

Available in Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue and Canvas white finishes, the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are on sale now in the UK (£399), Europe (€429) and Australia (AU$699). The new headphones will be available at some point in the US, though due to changing market conditions, those plans have been delayed somewhat. We'll let you know as soon as further information is unveiled.

In happier news, we've had our own pair enjoying a stay in our test rooms, so you can read our full Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review to see how they stack up against the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Apple AirPods Max.

