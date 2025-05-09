Meze's latest open-back headphones tease a "crisp, engaging and detailed audio experience"

Meze has announced the launch of its latest wired open-back headphones, the 105 Silva. The Romanian audio brand launched the open-back 105 AER late last year, with this year's Silva cans expanding the 105 line and promising a "rich, broad and warm soundstage".

At the heart of the new headphones is a set of 50mm dynamic drivers with a cellulose composite dome and a titanium-covered surround striving for a "crisp, engaging and detailed audio experience". Those drivers deploy a titanium-coated torus and a copper-zinc stabiliser to help bolster each membrane’s rigidity and strength, leading to a faster transient response and "pleasantly textured bass with minimal distortion".

According to their maker, the new 105 Silva's sound combines the technicalities of 109 PRO ($799 / £749 / AU$1400) with the warmth and versatility of the aforementioned 105 AER (£359 / $399 / €399), all complemented by an accurate midrange which excels with vocals and strings.

Sporting walnut earcups reinforced with a high-strength polymer, Meze claims that the 105 Silva's design is inspired by the Mid-Century Modern (around 1945–1970 according to Wikipedia), blending "vintage charm and contemporary aesthetics". The new headphones are designed to last, so that every component can be disassembled and replaced following wear or damage.

If you're desperate to see them, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of Meze's new cans when they're previewed at this year's High End Munich showcase, a good few months before their unveiling to the wider world. We don't have prices yet, but Meze promises that figures will arrive later this year, closer to the launch of the new headphones.

