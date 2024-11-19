Meze Audio's lightweight open-back headphones promise a spacious, immersive listening experience

Romanian audio brand Meze has announced the launch of its latest wired open-back headphones, the 105 AER. Billed as a versatile and detail-rich pair of headphones that will excel across all musical genres, Meze's 105 AER seek to explore the "multi-dimensional depth of sound".

At the heart of the new headphones is a 50mm dynamic driver with refined voicing technology. The driver design leans towards an emphasis on bass and sub-bass reproduction, providing what Meze calls a "more resonant foundation" for your music and promising an immersive, full-bodied listen. Further, the structure of the headphones' open-back configuration promotes a more open soundstage in pursuit of delivering a "spacious and immersive experience".

Crafted using premium materials such as cast zinc alloy, stamped manganese spring steel, leather for the adjustable headband and velour ear cushions, the 105 AER strive for exceptional listening comfort. Inspired by the rest of Meze's open-back range, the 105 AER's ergonomic design is, at just 336g, the company's lightest open-back model to date.

We got our first look at the Meze Audio 105 AER at this year's High End Munich showcase. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Meze has designed the 105 AER to last "a lifetime and beyond" – as with other Meze headphones, they can be taken apart and serviced, with individual parts and components replaced more easily when needed.

According to Paul Stet, Meze Audio's Senior Product Designer: "105 AER carries a feeling of Art Deco opulence, almost like a piece of jewellery masked in a mechanical structure. Certain curves and surfaces are not obvious at first glance; there's an ambiguity to the three-dimensional shape inviting you to discover it over time".

We first caught a glimpse of Meze's new cans when they were previewed at this year's High End Munich showcase, a good few months before their unveiling to the wider world. Now that they are set to be officially released, the Meze Audio 105 AER will be available in early December, priced at £359 / $399 / €399.



