The What Hi-Fi? Awards are back for 2024 – put these dates in your diary!

Dates for the 42nd What Hi-Fi? Awards have been revealed, so get your diaries out and get ready to celebrate the best hi-fi and home cinema has to offer!

The event comes during yet another busy year for the What Hi-Fi? team with a veritable sea of great products passing through our viewing and listening rooms since our last ceremony.

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 will follow the same format as past years and come in multiple stages, so there are a few dates to keep in mind.

For companies, entries for products to consider are open now. If you work at a hi-fi or home cinema brand and want our experts to consider a product for an award make sure to get your entry in before Wednesday 14th August! You can also book seats for the Awards ceremony itself.

If you’re one of our lovely readers and want to get involved in the action, voting for our Reader Awards will open just shy of a month later on the 11th September.

If you can’t wait for the reader vote to start, make sure to get involved with the discussion on our social media channels and forums, where you can flag any big products you think we should review and consider.

After that, once our team of experts have personally tested every product worth considering in our dedicated viewing and listening rooms, we’ll reveal the first batch of What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winners on 9th October.

From there, the overall Product of the Year winners will be announced at the black-tie What Hi-Fi? Awards event on 14th November.

During the event, we’ll also reveal Readers' Award and Temptation winners, a new entrant into the Hall of Fame, our Innovation of the Year, and the Outstanding Contribution winner. Make sure to keep checking back with What Hi-Fi? for all the announcements on the day.

If you’re curious to see who won at last year’s event you can get all the details on our main What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 page.

