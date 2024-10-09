Best standmount speakers 2024

Wharfedale Diamond 12.1
Wharfedale's affordable standmounts deliver fantastic audio for a modest sum
Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3
For another year the B&W 607 S3 set the standard at their price
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3
One year on the B&W 606 S3 remain the best standmounts available at this price
KEF LS50 Meta
At this price, you won't find better standmounts than the KEF S50 Meta
PMC Prodigy 1
These repeat award winners offer hugely impressive clarity and resolution
Epos ES-7N
The Epos ES-7N are a small, flexible and hugely talented pair of standmount speakers
Mission 770
Articulate and insightful the Mission 770 remain the best speakers you'll find at this price
Elac Debut ConneX DCB41
The Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 remain class leaders in their category
- Our experts rate the best standmount speakers money can buy