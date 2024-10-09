Best standmount speakers 2024

Best standmount speaker under £300

Best standmount speaker under £300 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Wharfedale Diamond 12.1

Read the full review here

Wharfedale's affordable standmounts deliver fantastic audio for a modest sum

Best standmount speaker £300-£600

Best standmount speaker £300-£600 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3

Read the full review here

For another year the B&W 607 S3 set the standard at their price

Best standmount speaker £600-£800

Best standmount speaker £600-£800 What Hi-Fi? Awards

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3

Read the full review here

One year on the B&W 606 S3 remain the best standmounts available at this price

Best standmount speaker £800-£1000

Best standmount speaker £800-£1000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

KEF LS50 Meta

Read the full review here

At this price, you won't find better standmounts than the KEF S50 Meta

Best standmount speaker £1000-£1500

Best standmount speaker £1000-£1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

PMC Prodigy 1

Read the full review here

These repeat award winners offer hugely impressive clarity and resolution

Best standmount speaker £1500-£2500

Best standmount speaker £1500-£2500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Epos ES-7N

Read the full review here

The Epos ES-7N are a small, flexible and hugely talented pair of standmount speakers

Best standmount speaker over £2500

Best standmount speaker over £2500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Mission 770

Read the full review here

Articulate and insightful the Mission 770 remain the best speakers you'll find at this price

Best powered speakers

Best powered speakers What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Elac Debut ConneX DCB41

Read the full review here

The Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 remain class leaders in their category

