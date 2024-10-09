Best floorstanding speakers 2024

Wharfedale Diamond 12.3
Whafedale's refined, entertaining and affordable floorstanders take the top spot for yet another year
Q Acoustics 5040
Expressive dynamics, excellent clarity and a premium look make Q Acoustics' 5040 floorstanders a fantastic set of speakers
Q Acoustics 5050
Q Acoustics' latest floorstanders deliver the sonic goods
PMC Prodigy 5
For this price you'll struggle to do better than PMC's Prodigy 5 speakers, which remain a sonic masterclass
Spendor A7
Another year, another award for the Spendor A7, which remain the best option this price
