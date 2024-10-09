Best floorstanding speakers 2024

Best floorstanding speaker under £500

Best floorstanding speaker under £500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Wharfedale Diamond 12.3

Read the full review here

Whafedale's refined, entertaining and affordable floorstanders take the top spot for yet another year

Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000

Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Q Acoustics 5040

Read the full review here

Expressive dynamics, excellent clarity and a premium look make Q Acoustics' 5040 floorstanders a fantastic set of speakers

Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500

Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Q Acoustics 5050

Read the full review here

Q Acoustics' latest floorstanders deliver the sonic goods

Best floorstanding speaker £1500-£2500

Best floorstanding speaker £1500-£2500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

PMC Prodigy 5

Read the full review here

For this price you'll struggle to do better than PMC's Prodigy 5 speakers, which remain a sonic masterclass

Best floorstanding speaker over £2500

Best floorstanding speaker over £2500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Spendor A7

Read the full review here

Another year, another award for the Spendor A7, which remain the best option this price

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.

Read more about how we test