Best wired headphones 2024

Austrian Audio Hi-X15
Less than £100, great sounding and comfortable to wear. The Hi-X15 are the affordable wired headphones currently available
Rode NTH-100
The Rode NTH-100 continue to be an award-worthy pair of wired headphones
Grado SR325x
The SR325x retain their crown for yet another year
SoundMagic E11C
SoundMagic's E11C continue to be the best affordable wired, in-ear headphones at this price
Shure Aonic 3
Great fit, amazing sound and robust build quality make the Aonic 3 a fantastic option for any music fan
