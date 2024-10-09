Best wired headphones 2024

Best wired on-ear headphones under £100

Best wired on-ear headphones under £100 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Austrian Audio Hi-X15

Less than £100, great sounding and comfortable to wear. The Hi-X15 are the affordable wired headphones currently available

Best wired on-ear headphones £100-£200

Best wired on-ear headphones £100-£200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Rode NTH-100

The Rode NTH-100 continue to be an award-worthy pair of wired headphones

Best wired on-ear headphones over £200

Best wired on-ear headphones over £200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Grado SR325x

The SR325x retain their crown for yet another year

Best wired in-ear headphones under £100

Best wired in-ear headphones under £100 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

SoundMagic E11C

SoundMagic's E11C continue to be the best affordable wired, in-ear headphones at this price

Best wired in-ear headphones over £100

Best wired in-ear headphones over £100 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Shure Aonic 3

Great fit, amazing sound and robust build quality make the Aonic 3 a fantastic option for any music fan

