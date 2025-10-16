Grado's new Signature wired headphones aim to deliver “uncompromising craftsmanship and sound quality”

Brooklyn-based headphones brand Grado is adding to its high-end Signature range of open-ear wired headphones with the new Signature S750 cans. This new premium model joins the existing Signature S950 and flagship HP100 SE headphones in the range.

The S750 headphones continue many hallmarks of Grado's design, including the handcrafted industrial aesthetic, open-back design and foam ear cushions. But this model also introduces a new driver design and a new type of ear cushions.

The new 50mm S driver has been engineered from the ground up for the S750 headphones, and is just a smidge smaller than the 52mm versions found in the bigger siblings. The 50mm driver features a carbon fibre and paper composite diaphragm, with a lightweight copper-plated aluminium voice coil.

Grado says this new S driver delivers “a natural musical presentation” and promises “the detail and character of every performance while offering a uniquely engaging listening experience.”

The all-aluminium housing looks distinct enough from the rest of the Signature line but still recognisably Grado with the exposed stainless-steel height rods and contrasting stitching on the headband. The headphones weigh 460g – rather chunky but more than 10 per cent lighter than the flagship pair.

(Image credit: Grado)

The headphones are designed for durability and long hours of listening, with a narrow, but well-padded headband that offers comfort alongside longevity.

The S750 come with Grado's new B ear cushions, which claim to offer a “fresh approach to comfort and acoustic performance”. The B cushion shortens the distance between the driver and the ear, with a smaller interior opening.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are eight “precisely engineered” slits in the cushions to help airflow, which should result in a more open soundstage while ensuring detail levels are still high.

The flat surface of the B cushions is claimed to distribute pressure more evenly across the ear and promises less fatigue when listening for long hours. These new ear cushions are compatible with all current Grado wired headphones and can be bought separately, too.

(Image credit: Grado)

As with other models in the Signature line, these headphones are supplied with detachable cables, with a lengthy six-foot braided cable ending in a 6.35mm headphone plug.

The cable plugs into the headphones via 4-pin balanced XLR connections, and there are other lengths and terminations (such as balanced 4.4mm) available as optional extras to suit the listener’s source and preference.

The S750 wired headphones are pitched as the entry point into Grado's Signature collection and cost £1695 / $1695; they will be available from November. In comparison, the step-up S950 cost £2495 / $2195, while the flagship HP100 SE are yours for £2795 / $2495.

MORE:

Read our Grado GS3000x review

Closed-back vs open-back headphones: which design is right for you?

Check out the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 wired headphones winners