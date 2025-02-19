Grado's open-back headphones boast upgraded drivers and Brazilian walnut earcups for a "refined, balanced sound"

Brooklyn-based audio manufacturer Grado has announced the release of its latest pair of open-back headphones, the Signature S950. Following on from the release of the new flagship Grado Signature HP100 SE last year, the S950 are the second set of cans released in the nascent Signature line.

The Signature S950's earcup housings are made using Brazilian walnut which not only makes for a more lightweight construction (just 395g) but offers what Grado describes as a "relaxed musical presentation". Grado has used wood extensively across a number of its most recognisable headphones, including the GS1000X Statement, the five-star Grado RS1x and the RS2E Reference cans, so the incorporation of Brazilian walnut for the S950's ear cups is a return to familiar territory.

The Signature S950 use an incarnation of Grado's 52mm S driver originally designed for the Signature HP100 SE cans. When developing this new 52mm iteration, Grado strove to create a driver unit that would deliver "exceptional high-frequency detail, a smooth midrange, and powerful bass", all while keeping distortion levels at a minimum for a pinpoint accurate sound.

Each new driver deploys a paper composite cone paired with a high-flux magnetic circuit, as well as a copper-plated aluminium voice coil. When combined, Grado claims that the magnetic circuit and voice coil enhance the new headphones' dynamic reproduction while providing a "refined sense of space, soundstage, detail and imaging".

(Image credit: Grado)

The Signature S950's updated headband includes 50 per cent more padding than earlier Grado models for extra comfort and features a stainless-steel band and adjustable height rods for customising your fit accordingly.

The new cans are equipped with a six-foot cable ending in a 6.3mm connector, while they connect to the headphones using 4-pin balanced mini XLR plugs. Grado is offering varying lengths of detachable cable options in the future, with 4-pin balanced XLR and 4.4mm balanced terminations available, granting users greater choice depending on their personal preference and the source being used.

The Grado Signature S950 will be available in March, priced at £2495 / $2195.

