Best wired headphones 2025

Best wired over-ear headphones under £100

Wired over-ear headphones: Austrian Audio Hi-X15

Austrian Audio Hi-X15

Affordable but comfortable to wear and great sounding, the Austrian Audio Hi-X15 are an easy recommendation

Best wired over-ear headphones £100-£150

Wired headphones: R&amp;oslash;de NTH-100

Rode NTH-100

Another year, another win for the stellar Røde NTH-100

Best wired over-ear headphones £150-£200

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X headphones held up against brick wall

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X

Offering a neutral, well composed sound the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X are the best wired over-ear headphones you'll find at this price

Best wired over-ear headphones over £200

Grado SR325x

Grado SR325x

For yet another year the Grado SR325X remain the wired headphones to beat at this level

Best wired in-ear headphones under £100

SoundMagic E11C review

SoundMagic E11C

They're no spring chicken, but at this price the SoundMagic E11C remain the best option available

Best wired in-ear headphones over £100

Shure Aonic 3 review

Shure Aonic 3

For yet another year the Shure Aonic 3 continue their hot streak as the best wired in-ear headphones for over £100

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

