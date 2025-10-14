Best wired headphones 2025

Austrian Audio Hi-X15
Affordable but comfortable to wear and great sounding, the Austrian Audio Hi-X15 are an easy recommendation
Rode NTH-100
Another year, another win for the stellar Røde NTH-100
Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X
Offering a neutral, well composed sound the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X are the best wired over-ear headphones you'll find at this price
Grado SR325x
For yet another year the Grado SR325X remain the wired headphones to beat at this level
SoundMagic E11C
They're no spring chicken, but at this price the SoundMagic E11C remain the best option available
Shure Aonic 3
For yet another year the Shure Aonic 3 continue their hot streak as the best wired in-ear headphones for over £100
- We rate the best wired headphones money can buy
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.