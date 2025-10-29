A whole decade after they made their debut, Meze's 99 Classics headphones are getting a second-gen sequel.

The original 99 Classics first arrived in 2015, going on to become some of the brand's "most iconic" wired cans, despite earning a four, not five star rating from our reviewers.

Meze promises its sophomore effort will "honour the original’s timeless design while embracing today’s needs".

The new 2nd generation headphones retain the same general design as their predecessors, but with engineering and ergonomic refinements designed to make improvements to both wearer comfort and sonic performance.

The headphones' 40mm dynamic drivers have been tweaked, with refined tuning striving towards a more balanced, neutral signature complemented by more controlled bass and clearer mid and treble performance.

The baffle architecture has been re-engineered, with a more open grille and streamlined beams aiming to reduce unwanted diffraction, while improved acoustic sealing aims for greater sonic precision.

(Image credit: Meze Audio)

The 99 Classics features machined walnut ear cups that are CNC-machined which are then hand finished and polished, while the frame's gold finish "adds both resilience and a timeless sense of refinement".

The second-gen Meze over-ears have been designed to be even more comfortable this time around, boasting a self-adjusting headband made from vegan leather and supported by spring steel, striving for an "effortless fit" across extended listening sessions.

The second-gen 99 Classics come equipped with a 1.8 m dual-twisted cable with a 3.5 mm jack, as well as a USB-C DAC dongle and a 6.3 mm gold-plated adapter.

The second-gen Meze 99 Classics are available now, priced at £349 / $349 / €349.

