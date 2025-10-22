Bang & Olufsen is celebrating its 100th birthday with its new Centennial Collection, a special edition series which pays tribute to the Danish brand's design legacy and audio heritage by reimagining three of Bang & Olufsen’s most popular products.

First up are the Beoplay H100 over-ears, the high-end wireless cans which its manufacturer claims are still “the best pair of headphones” it has ever created.

Furnished with a pair of 40mm custom-made titanium drivers housed behind aluminium grills, plus Dolby Atmos capabilities and advanced noise cancelling, the centenary edition ‘Century Brown’ cans are adorned with an anniversary logo and a red headband to distinguish them from their standard counterparts.

Bang & Olufsen has also given the centenary treatment to its established Beosound A5 wireless speaker. Billed as a “powerful speaker with wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity”, the A5 boasts “360-degree sound” thanks to its quad driver array and 280 watts of power.

The Beosound A5 Century Weave comes fitted with a paper raffia weave in beige and chestnut brown, designed to reimagine the chequered speaker grills of the 1950s and emulate the aesthetics of Bang & Olufsen’s earliest radios.

The special edition speaker also boasts a brushed aluminium frame complemented by a ‘century red’ leather strap and anniversary edition engravings to further underscore its unique credentials.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Last up is the Beosound A9 Century Blue, a celebratory iteration of B&O's established A9 wireless speaker. Immediately recognisable by virtue of its larger circular design, the A9 is a high-end wireless speaker which has been designed, thanks to its replaceable, modular design and updatable software, to be fully future-proof.

The reimagined edition is wrapped in a chequered woven fabric in blue and brown colours. The aluminium ring and legs are finished with a heritage-inspired brushed treatment, with the new A9 also boasting ‘cable blue’ feet.

Each product in the anniversary collection is finished with the ‘B&O Est. 1925 Anniversary’ logo and features a written tribute recalling Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen founding motto: “A never failing will to create only the best.”

According to Kristian Teär, Bang & Olufsen’s CEO: “Since our founding in 1925, timeless design has been at the heart of everything we craft. The Centennial Collection honours our past, celebrates our present, and looks to the future. It is a tribute to the icons that have shaped Bang & Olufsen and to the enduring values that define our legacy.”

Bang & Olufsen’s Centennial Collection will be available from 22nd October, with prices as follows:

- Beosound A5 Century Weave: £1250 / €1500 / $1750

- Beoplay A9 Century Blue £3800 / €4500 / $5500

- Beoplay H100 Century Brown £1500 / €1800 / $2300

