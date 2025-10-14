Best soundbars 2025

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
For yet another year, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is the best soundbar you will find for under £500
Sonos Arc Ultra
The Sonos Arc Ultra is an excellent soundbar for people looking for an immersive, single unit, Dolby Atmos experience
KEF XIO
KEF's first soundbar isn't cheap, but for those that can afford it, the XIO is the best premium option right now
Hisense AX5125H
The Hisense AX5125H is a true diamond in the rough, offering stellar audio quality for surprisingly little money
Samsung HW-Q990F
Samsung's premium Dolby Atmos soundbar system is the best we've tested this year
