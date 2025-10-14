What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best soundbars 2025

Best soundbar under £500

A white Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar photographed on a white desk in front of an OLED TV

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Read the full review here

For yet another year, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is the best soundbar you will find for under £500

Best soundbar £500-£1000

Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar on wooden AV bench in front of TV with nature scene on screen

Sonos Arc Ultra

Read the full review here

The Sonos Arc Ultra is an excellent soundbar for people looking for an immersive, single unit, Dolby Atmos experience

Best soundbar over £1000

KEF XIO soundbar

KEF XIO

Read the full review here

KEF's first soundbar isn't cheap, but for those that can afford it, the XIO is the best premium option right now

Best soundbar system under £500

The Hisense AX5125H Dolby Atmos soundbar system, pictured on a round, wooden table

Hisense AX5125H

Read the full review here

The Hisense AX5125H is a true diamond in the rough, offering stellar audio quality for surprisingly little money

Best soundbar system over £500

Samsung HW-Q990F soundbar package on wooden AV rack with subwoofer and surrounds on top of soundbar

Samsung HW-Q990F

Read the full review here

Samsung's premium Dolby Atmos soundbar system is the best we've tested this year

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

