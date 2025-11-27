Best Black Friday hi-fi deals 2025 (Image credit: Future)

It's the last week of November, and you know what that means: Black Friday is upon us!

2025's Black Friday sales event is in full swing, which means now is the time to find a great saving or the lowest prices on some terrific hi-fi kit.

If you've been saving up to buy your first hi-fi system, want to upgrade your current set up or have been eyeing up a premium product but hoping it falls to a more wallet-friendly price, then this is the place to be.

Below, we will be highlighting the best deals and biggest savings on all kinds of hi-fi products, including bookshelf and floorstanding speakers, hi-res music streamers, stereo amplifiers, turntables, DACs, phono stages and more.

While Amazon has the odd hi-fi deal, we tend to find that the specialist retailers such as Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and similar are the ones to offer the best discounts (and some extra goodies) on a wide range of kit.

On this page, we will also only be recommending deals on hi-fi products we have tested and fully reviewed in our dedicated What Hi-Fi? listening rooms, or ones that our reviewers have first-hand experience with – so you know the recommendations come from real-life use, with comparisons and prices checked to ensure you're not wasting your money.

If you have any questions about any of the deals or products we’re recommending in this hub, jump over to our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A, where you can chat directly with our experts. Check out the current best hi-fi deals below.