Black Friday hi-fi deals: the best prices on five-star turntables, stereo amplifiers, speakers and more

We're tracking all the biggest discounts live

News
By
Best Black Friday hi-fi deals 2025

Multiple hi-fi products against a purple background with Black Friday deals tag

(Image credit: Future)

It's the last week of November, and you know what that means: Black Friday is upon us!

If you've been saving up to buy your first hi-fi system, want to upgrade your current set up or have been eyeing up a premium product but hoping it falls to a more wallet-friendly price, then this is the place to be.

Below, we will be highlighting the best deals and biggest savings on all kinds of hi-fi products, including bookshelf and floorstanding speakers, hi-res music streamers, stereo amplifiers, turntables, DACs, phono stages and more.

While Amazon has the odd hi-fi deal, we tend to find that the specialist retailers such as Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and similar are the ones to offer the best discounts (and some extra goodies) on a wide range of kit.

On this page, we will also only be recommending deals on hi-fi products we have tested and fully reviewed in our dedicated What Hi-Fi? listening rooms, or ones that our reviewers have first-hand experience with – so you know the recommendations come from real-life use, with comparisons and prices checked to ensure you're not wasting your money.

If you have any questions about any of the deals or products we’re recommending in this hub, jump over to our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A, where you can chat directly with our experts. Check out the current best hi-fi deals below.

LIVE: Latest Updates

ADVICE: try this Black Friday hack to get the lowest price on five-star products

KEF LS50 Wireless II in white finish on wooden rack

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

One of our regular contributors, Joe Svetlik, has a quick and simple advice for anyone hunting for hi-fi and audio deals this week, especially if you want to find the lowest price.

He says: "All you have to do is check the price of each colour variant. It will only take a few seconds, even for products with loads of different finishes, and it could save you an absolute packet."

We've been doing this across the Black Friday season for every deal, as sometimes a particular finish will be £10 or £50 cheaper than another, which is very handy if you're on a tight budget. We've even found that the difference in price between some colourways to be as huge as £700!

Read the full advice and our top examples here: Black Friday hack! This simple trick will guarantee you the lowest price on all kinds of kit

The best DAC upgrade: the superb Chord Mojo 2 is now only £249

Chord Mojo 2

(Image credit: Chord)

Chord Electronics' Mojo 2 DAC is one of our most oft-recommended products, with the portable unit boosting your desktop and headphones-based listening to such an astonishing degree – it's a multiple Award winner and a firm fixture in our best DACs list. The Mojo 2 sounds beautifully detailed and transparent, is tremendously agile and precise with rhythms, and delivers an open, musical sound like no other.

This dinky device has just dropped to its lowest-ever price of £249 at Peter Tyson, and none of its rivals can come near its quality. Yes, the buttons can be a little convoluted, but we'll put up with it for just how good it sounds. Plug in some great wired cans, and enjoy the Mojo's magic.

Chord Mojo 2
2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Save £146
Chord Mojo 2: was £395 now £249 at Peter Tyson

This much-lauded Mojo 2 DAC started life at £450, but it's been hovering at £395 for the last year or so. The price plunge to £249 is a no-brainer: if you are looking for a DAC, any DAC, to boost your headphones/desktop-based listening to a more transparent, more accomplished and entertaining level, the mighty Mojo is the best device to get.

Price check: £395 at Richer Sounds and Amazon

We're on a Mission this Black Friday - you should be too!

Mission 778X on wooden rack with Black Friday graphic

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We were hoping this Black Friday deal would come around again this year, and our prayers have been answered. Being half-width makes it more flexible and versatile than traditional designs, but the Mission 778X stereo amplifier is more than just a good-looker.

It sounds great too, with an awesome level of insight and a penchant for making voices sound superb thanks to its excellent midrange and top-end performance. Add a solid spec list and a consistent sound across all connections, and you have a solid deal that's worth shouting about.

Mission 778X
Five stars
Save 11% (£60)
Mission 778X: was £549 now £489 at Peter Tyson

There's something adorable about the way the Mission 778X looks, but it's not just the half-width look that has our attention this Black Friday. Awesome sound and amazingly consistent quality across all its inputs are two other reasons to take a plunge, plus this £60 discount.
Five stars
Price check: £494 Richer Sounds, £494 Sevenoaks S&V

WiiM's five-star music streamer drops by a cool £70 – but it won't last forever

WiiM Ultra music streamer with the WHF Black Friday tag

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Good news, budget hi-fi fans! The WiiM Ultra has dropped from £349 to just £279 at Amazon, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, a spicy saving of £70 on a five-star network player.

For delivering excellent sound in a lovely package, all for a very modest price, the Ultra is right up there with the best of them. That said, this saving won't last forever, as WiiM's versatile music streamer only tends to be discounted during major sales events such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, now is the time to strike.

WiiM Ultra
Five stars
Save £70
WiiM Ultra : was £349 now £279 at Amazon

The WiiM Ultra is one of the best products that WiiM has produced thus far. It's a five-star winner which boasts excellent sound, a lovely display, effortless usability and a cute, compact design. You couldn't ask for much more at its £349 RRP, and you really can't ask for more now that it's at £279 this Black Friday.

Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks

