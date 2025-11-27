Live
Black Friday hi-fi deals: the best prices on five-star turntables, stereo amplifiers, speakers and more
We're tracking all the biggest discounts live
It's the last week of November, and you know what that means: Black Friday is upon us!
2025's Black Friday sales event is in full swing, which means now is the time to find a great saving or the lowest prices on some terrific hi-fi kit.
If you've been saving up to buy your first hi-fi system, want to upgrade your current set up or have been eyeing up a premium product but hoping it falls to a more wallet-friendly price, then this is the place to be.
Below, we will be highlighting the best deals and biggest savings on all kinds of hi-fi products, including bookshelf and floorstanding speakers, hi-res music streamers, stereo amplifiers, turntables, DACs, phono stages and more.
While Amazon has the odd hi-fi deal, we tend to find that the specialist retailers such as Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and similar are the ones to offer the best discounts (and some extra goodies) on a wide range of kit.
On this page, we will also only be recommending deals on hi-fi products we have tested and fully reviewed in our dedicated What Hi-Fi? listening rooms, or ones that our reviewers have first-hand experience with – so you know the recommendations come from real-life use, with comparisons and prices checked to ensure you're not wasting your money.
If you have any questions about any of the deals or products we’re recommending in this hub, jump over to our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A, where you can chat directly with our experts. Check out the current best hi-fi deals below.
LIVE: Latest Updates
ADVICE: try this Black Friday hack to get the lowest price on five-star products
One of our regular contributors, Joe Svetlik, has a quick and simple advice for anyone hunting for hi-fi and audio deals this week, especially if you want to find the lowest price.
He says: "All you have to do is check the price of each colour variant. It will only take a few seconds, even for products with loads of different finishes, and it could save you an absolute packet."
We've been doing this across the Black Friday season for every deal, as sometimes a particular finish will be £10 or £50 cheaper than another, which is very handy if you're on a tight budget. We've even found that the difference in price between some colourways to be as huge as £700!
Read the full advice and our top examples here: Black Friday hack! This simple trick will guarantee you the lowest price on all kinds of kit
The best DAC upgrade: the superb Chord Mojo 2 is now only £249
Chord Electronics' Mojo 2 DAC is one of our most oft-recommended products, with the portable unit boosting your desktop and headphones-based listening to such an astonishing degree – it's a multiple Award winner and a firm fixture in our best DACs list. The Mojo 2 sounds beautifully detailed and transparent, is tremendously agile and precise with rhythms, and delivers an open, musical sound like no other.
This dinky device has just dropped to its lowest-ever price of £249 at Peter Tyson, and none of its rivals can come near its quality. Yes, the buttons can be a little convoluted, but we'll put up with it for just how good it sounds. Plug in some great wired cans, and enjoy the Mojo's magic.
This much-lauded Mojo 2 DAC started life at £450, but it's been hovering at £395 for the last year or so. The price plunge to £249 is a no-brainer: if you are looking for a DAC, any DAC, to boost your headphones/desktop-based listening to a more transparent, more accomplished and entertaining level, the mighty Mojo is the best device to get.
Price check: £395 at Richer Sounds and Amazon
We're on a Mission this Black Friday - you should be too!
We were hoping this Black Friday deal would come around again this year, and our prayers have been answered. Being half-width makes it more flexible and versatile than traditional designs, but the Mission 778X stereo amplifier is more than just a good-looker.
It sounds great too, with an awesome level of insight and a penchant for making voices sound superb thanks to its excellent midrange and top-end performance. Add a solid spec list and a consistent sound across all connections, and you have a solid deal that's worth shouting about.
There's something adorable about the way the Mission 778X looks, but it's not just the half-width look that has our attention this Black Friday. Awesome sound and amazingly consistent quality across all its inputs are two other reasons to take a plunge, plus this £60 discount.
Five stars
Price check: £494 Richer Sounds, £494 Sevenoaks S&V
WiiM's five-star music streamer drops by a cool £70 – but it won't last forever
Good news, budget hi-fi fans! The WiiM Ultra has dropped from £349 to just £279 at Amazon, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, a spicy saving of £70 on a five-star network player.
For delivering excellent sound in a lovely package, all for a very modest price, the Ultra is right up there with the best of them. That said, this saving won't last forever, as WiiM's versatile music streamer only tends to be discounted during major sales events such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, now is the time to strike.
The WiiM Ultra is one of the best products that WiiM has produced thus far. It's a five-star winner which boasts excellent sound, a lovely display, effortless usability and a cute, compact design. You couldn't ask for much more at its £349 RRP, and you really can't ask for more now that it's at £279 this Black Friday.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks