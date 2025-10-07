Looking for an Amazon Big Deals Days discount on a new hi-fi setup? Then I’m pleased to report, while they're not on Amazon, a potent combination of deals will let you pick up the system I use in my lounge every day with a healthy £240 off its normal price, right now.

Specifically you can grab the five-star, multi-Award-winning Technics SA-C600 system for £759 (save £140) and the five-star Q Acoustics 3030i standmount speakers for £229 at Richer Sounds.

Technics SA-C600: was £899 now £759 at Richer Sounds The Technics SA-C600 is a fantastic just-add-speakers system capable of delivering solid audio quality, plus the added benefits of streaming smarts, an integrated CD player and phono stage.

Why this system when you’re editor of What Hi-Fi? you ask? Because the two products are fantastic value for money and deliver a nicely matched sonic character that has delighted my wife and I and friends and family for years.

So in short, don't judge me, I'd love a Temptation level setup, but a journalists budget on goes so far.

The Technics SA-C600 is a repeat What Hi-Fi? Award-winner for a reason. Paired well, as it is with the Q Acoustics 3030i, you’ll be treated to a lively, entertaining sound with expressive, punchy dynamics.

This makes everything from complex jazz arrangements from Bill Evans to thundering 12-blues from Stevie Ray Vaughan (two artists who are in vogue with my wife and I) truly come to life.

Add to this the CD player and good, by a system this price’s standards, phono stage and it also leaves plenty of room to evolve the setup and add a turntable down the line.

My only word of caution is that, if you can afford to, the amp has room to drive more demanding and modern speakers. You could go bigger here, if you wanted.

Buyers on a much stricter budget who don’t need a CD player could also consider the WiiM Amp Pro, While it is not as good sonically, it is much cheaper, especially at its current deal price. You can buy the WiiM Pro Amp for £320 at Amazon (save £80).

Those caveats aside, I’d still happily recommend the system to any music fan who can’t afford to spend more – I still love using it everyday.

MORE:

These are the best stereo amps we’ve tested

Our picks of the best hi-fi systems

These are the best bookshelf speakers we’ve reviewed