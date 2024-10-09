Best projectors 2024

Best projector under £1250

Best projector under £1250 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

BenQ W1800

Read the full review here

Stylish, small and affordable, the Q1800 is a fantastic budget option

Best projector £1250-£2000

Best projector £1250-£2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Epson EH-TW7100

Read the full review here

Yet again the EH-TW7100 is the best projector you'll get at this price

Best projector £2000-£3000

Best projector £2000-£3000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

BenQ X3100i

Read the full review here

Ben Q's new boxy projector delivers excellent picture quality

Best projector £3000-£10,000

Best projector £3000-£10,000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sony VPL-XW5000ES

Read the full review here

Sony's latest HDR laser projector delivers best in class performance

Best projector over £10,000

Best projector over £10,000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

JVC DLA-NZ800

Read the full review here

It may cost a lot, but JVC's premium projector delivers incredible performance

Best UST projector under £2000

Best UST projector under £2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Hisense PL1

Read the full review here

Hisense's PL1 remains the best UST projector at this price

Best UST projector over £2000

Best UST projector over £2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Hisense PX3-PRO

Read the full review here

This Hisense premium "gaming projector" is great for watching movies too

