Best projectors 2024

BenQ W1800
Stylish, small and affordable, the Q1800 is a fantastic budget option
Epson EH-TW7100
Yet again the EH-TW7100 is the best projector you'll get at this price
BenQ X3100i
Ben Q's new boxy projector delivers excellent picture quality
Sony VPL-XW5000ES
Sony's latest HDR laser projector delivers best in class performance
JVC DLA-NZ800
It may cost a lot, but JVC's premium projector delivers incredible performance
Hisense PL1
Hisense's PL1 remains the best UST projector at this price
Hisense PX3-PRO
This Hisense premium "gaming projector" is great for watching movies too
- These are the best projectors we've tested