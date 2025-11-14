We've revealed the coveted Product of the Year winners for 2025 in the AV and home cinema categories, spanning a wide range of products.

From TVs and projectors, to soundbars and home cinema packages, and even smartphones and tablets, we've hand-selected the very best products that make your favourite movies and TV shows even more enjoyable to watch.

On this list, you'll find a stunning flagship OLED TV from Sony, a souped-up smartphone from Apple, a sensational soundbar package from Samsung, and a plucky 4K streaming stick from Amazon.

Each product wowed us during our thorough comparative testing process, standing above the competition in its respective field. You'll notice that these might not be the most premium option from each price category, as we judge on a performance-per-pound basis.

With that out of the way, here are the biggest winners from the AV side of What Hi-Fi? this year...