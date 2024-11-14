What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024: our 25 Product of the Year winners revealed!

After months of anticipation, we have unveiled the Product of the Year and special category trophy winners for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024.

The trophies were handed out at our black tie event in London, where all the heavyweight movers and shakers in the world of hi-fi and home cinema rubbed shoulders and toasted the winners’ success.

It was another huge year for the team, who tested all the latest products across 25 major categories. In each category, every product has to be properly reviewed in one of our viewing or listening rooms, where it is run head to head against its direct rivals.

From the Best Buy winners in each category we then pick one product that has impressed us so much we think it deserves to be nominated our Product of the Year – the best of the best in its product category.

You can see the full list of Product of the Year winners below.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 Product of the Year Winners

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 Special Award winners

At the event we also revealed the winners for our special categories.

Here industry veteran and retired Naim technical director, Roy George was presented with our prestigious Outstanding Contribution Award, for his part in designing some of the most iconic hi-fi products we have had the pleasure to review since he joined the company in 1985.

Naim also enjoyed another critical win, with its iconic Naim Nait XS 3 entering the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame.

Then there was our Readers' Award, where you named the Q Acoustics 5050 as your favourite product of the year.

On top of that, our team gave this year’s Innovation Award to Apple’s tandem OLED screen technology, which made its debut on the latest iPad Pro – which we can confirm from our testing is the best tablet for movie fans thanks in no small part to the impressive technology.

Finally, celebrating the best of the best in the top end of the hi-fi market, the Esoteric K-05XD CD player earned this year’s Temptation Award. If you have the money, love CDs and want a no-compromise player to spin them on, this is the one to get.

