Best soundbars 2024

Best soundbar under £500

Best soundbar under £500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

For yet another year, Sonos' tiny soundbar delivers the goods

Best soundbar £500-£1000

Best soundbar £500-£1000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sonos Arc

The Sonos Arc remains the benchmark for quality at its price for yet another year

Best soundbar £1000-£1500

Best soundbar £1000-£1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9

Sony's latest Dolby Atmos soundbar sounds incredible

Best soundbar over £1500

Best soundbar over £1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max

If money is no object, this is still the soundbar to get

Best soundbar system

Best soundbar system Samsung

Samsung HW-Q990D

A complete Dolby Atmos sound system in a box

