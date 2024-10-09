Best TVs 2024

Best 40-43in TV

Best 40-43in TV What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

LG C4 (OLED42C4)

Read the full review here

LG's C4 is the best small OLED TV you can get

Best 48-50in TV

Best 48-50in TV What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

LG C4 (OLED48C4)

Read the full review here

The 48-inch LG C4 is a fantastic OLED and the best TV you'll find in its size

Best 55in and larger TV

Best 55in and larger TV What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80)

Read the full review here

Sony's Bravia 8 OLED is the best 55-inch or larger TV to arrive this year

Best gaming TV

Best gaming TV What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

LG C4 (OLED42C4)

Read the full review here

If you want a fantastic TV for gaming the 42-inch LG C4 is the one to get

Best 8K TV

Best 8K TV What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Samsung QE75QN900D

Read the full review here

Our 8K TV Award is back and Samsung still dominates the category

Best budget 85-inch TV

Best budget 85-inch TV What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

TCL 85C805K

Read the full review here

TCL's latest giant Mini LED is fantastic value for money 

