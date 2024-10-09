Best TVs 2024

LG C4 (OLED42C4)
LG's C4 is the best small OLED TV you can get
LG C4 (OLED48C4)
The 48-inch LG C4 is a fantastic OLED and the best TV you'll find in its size
Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80)
Sony's Bravia 8 OLED is the best 55-inch or larger TV to arrive this year
LG C4 (OLED42C4)
If you want a fantastic TV for gaming the 42-inch LG C4 is the one to get
Samsung QE75QN900D
Our 8K TV Award is back and Samsung still dominates the category
TCL 85C805K
TCL's latest giant Mini LED is fantastic value for money
