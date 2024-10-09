Best turntables 2024

Best turntable under £200

Best turntable under £200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Pro-Ject Primary E

Pro-Ject's Primary E remains a fantastic entry point to vinyl

Best turntable £200-£500

Best turntable £200-£500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Rega Planar 1

With no obvious flaws, this is the record player to get up to £500

Best turntable £500-£1000

Best turntable £500-£1000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Rega Planar 3/Nd3

This record player/cartridge package is a match made in hi-fi heaven 

Best turntable £1000-£2000

Best turntable £1000-£2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Rega Planar 6/Ania

Refined, articulate and precise, this is the turntable package to get at this price

Best turntable over £2500

Best turntable over £2500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Vertere DG-1 S/Magneto

It may be expensive, but the Vertere DG-1 S/Magneto remains the best premium turntable we've tested for another year

What Hi-Fi?
