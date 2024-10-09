Best turntables 2024

Pro-Ject Primary E
Pro-Ject's Primary E remains a fantastic entry point to vinyl
Rega Planar 1
With no obvious flaws, this is the record player to get up to £500
Rega Planar 3/Nd3
This record player/cartridge package is a match made in hi-fi heaven
Rega Planar 6/Ania
Refined, articulate and precise, this is the turntable package to get at this price
Vertere DG-1 S/Magneto
It may be expensive, but the Vertere DG-1 S/Magneto remains the best premium turntable we've tested for another year
