It's perhaps unsurprising that of all the product categories we cover, TVs is probably the busiest.

There's just so much ongoing progress in TV land, with loads of brands launching entirely new TV ranges each and every year. Just keeping up can make your head spin.

In total, we've tested almost 50 new TVs in the last year, including several that were sent in specifically for Awards consideration and are yet to have their reviews published.

Whittling down all of those TVs to just seven winners (across eight categories) for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 was no easy task, but our team of expert reviewers managed to do just that.

Those winners include affordable and premium Mini LED and OLED sets, ranging in size from just 42 inches right up to a truly cinematic 98 inches, so there's pretty much something for everyone.

If you're looking for an 8K TV Award-winner, though, you might be disappointed.

With no visible progress on 8K content and only one brand producing 8K TVs in earnest, having an 8K TV Award was beginning to feel a bit odd. Perhaps the next 12 months will change things and this Award will be reinstated next year.

We would have liked to have had a budget 43-inch Award-winner as well, and perhaps even a 32-inch TV Award, but try as we might, we just couldn't find any TVs of either type that were worthy.

But, less about the unworthy TVs, and on with the very worthy winners of the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025.

Three Awards for the LG C5

Since 2018, LG's C-series OLED TVs have won at least one What Hi-Fi? Award every year except 2020. This year, it's taking home a highly impressive three Awards.

The first goes to the 42-inch LG C5, which, despite not being a huge upgrade on the C4 that went before it, remains the very best TV we've tested at its size.

42-inch OLEDs are hugely popular among those who really care about picture quality but have a smaller room, and the C5 is the best of the bunch, with perfect blacks, excellent colour balance, impressive motion handling and oodles of detail. A worthy winner indeed.

The C5 also takes the win for the best mid-range TV in the 55- to 77-inch category. The C-series has always excelled in balancing performance, features and price, and no previous generation has typified this more than the C5.

And, once again, the C-series takes the win as the best gaming TV. Whether it's the bijou 42 incher, the mid-sized 55-inch version or the 77-inch beast, the C5 cannot be beaten for gaming features and performance.

And three Awards for TCL

TCL has been the surprise TV brand of 2025.

After several years of showing glimmers of greatness while struggling for consistency, the brand's 2025 range has proven to be genuinely exceptional.

The core of the success appears to be a new backlighting system that combines vast numbers of super-bright Mini LEDs with a new level of control. The super-aggressive pricing is a big factor, too – when you can get a better TV for less money, why look elsewhere?

The 50-inch C6KS is perhaps the best example of this. Despite costing significantly less than £500, it romped to victory against several much more premium TVs on pure performance.

We feel that the C7K is the real pick of TCL's 2025 TV range, though, which is why it wins the Awards for the best budget TV in the 55- to 77-inch category, and the best super-sized TV.

Not only did the C7K have to defeat rivals from Samsung, Sony and Hisense, it also got the better of its more premium sibling, the C8K. Yes, the C8K is better in some ways, but the C7K is more balanced overall and a near-perfect representation of our performance-per-pound mantra.

An Award each for Panasonic and Sony

The flagship OLED market has been more competitive than ever this year, with new Primary RGB Tandem OLED TVs battling with the latest-gen QD-OLED models for super-bright, super-contrasty dominance.

This Award turned into a fight between the LG G5, Panasonic Z95B, Samsung S95F and Sony Bravia 8 II, and it's the Sony model that has emerged victorious, with the Samsung coming a close second.

The Bravia 8 II pushes brightness a little less than those rivals, but it combines cinematic authenticity with amazing processing that results in an incredibly rich, detailed and three-dimensional picture.

Panasonic may have missed out in that flagship OLED battle, but it's still a TV Award-winner, with the Z90B OLED taking the prize for the best premium TV in the 48- to 50-inch category.

Competition was fierce here, too, with the LG C5 and Samsung S90F both also proving to be five-star sets. Ultimately, though, the Panasonic Z90B's as-the-director-intended approach to picture quality saw it take a deserved win.

So, that's seven winning TVs across eight categories. But which will take home the even more coveted Product of the Year Award at this year's glitzy What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony?

That will be revealed on whathifi.com on the evening of 13th November, so stay tuned.

