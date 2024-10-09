Best wireless headphones 2024

Sony WF-C510
Winning their first What Hi-Fi? Award, the WF-C510 offer excellent audio considering their affordable price
Sony WF-C700N
Once again, Sony's C700N offer the best audio you will find on a pair of earbuds this price
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony's flagship wireless earbuds remain an easy recommendation to any music fan
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8
B&W's new premium wireless earbuds, the Pi8, sound fantastic
Sony WH-CH720N
Sony's affordable wireless over-ears remain a fantastic option for any music fan on a strict budget
Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT
The Hi-X25BT's clean, detailed sound and wallet-friendly price make them an easy recommendation
Sony WH-1000XM5
Great sound, flawless features and reliable ANC earn the WH-100XM5 yet another What Hi-Fi? Award
