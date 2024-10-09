Best wireless headphones 2024

Best wireless earbuds under £70

Best wireless earbuds under £70 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sony WF-C510

Winning their first What Hi-Fi? Award, the WF-C510 offer excellent audio considering their affordable price

Best wireless earbuds £70-£150

Best wireless earbuds £70-£150 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sony WF-C700N

Once again, Sony's C700N offer the best audio you will find on a pair of earbuds this price

Best wireless earbuds £150-£300

Best wireless earbuds £150-£300 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony's flagship wireless earbuds remain an easy recommendation to any music fan

Best wireless earbuds over £300

Best wireless earbuds over £300 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8

B&W's new premium wireless earbuds, the Pi8, sound fantastic 

Best wireless headphones under £100

Best wireless headphones under £100 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sony WH-CH720N

Sony's affordable wireless over-ears remain a fantastic option for any music fan on a strict budget

Best wireless headphones £100-£200

Best wireless headphones £100-£200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT

The Hi-X25BT's clean, detailed sound and wallet-friendly price make them an easy recommendation

Best wireless headphones over £200

Best wireless headphones over £200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Sony WH-1000XM5

Great sound, flawless features and reliable ANC earn the WH-100XM5 yet another What Hi-Fi? Award

