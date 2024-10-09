Best systems 2024

Best hi-fi system under £500

Best hi-fi system under £500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Denon D-M41DAB

Denon's tiny system is a fantastic option for CD collectors who are tight on space

Best hi-fi system £500-£1500

Best hi-fi system £500-£1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Technics SA-C600

For another year, Technics' compact just-add-speakers system rules the roost

Best hi-fi system over £1500

Best hi-fi system over £1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Naim Uniti Atom

At this price, you won't find a better system than the Naim Uniti Atom

Best speaker system under £750

Best speaker system under £750 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Triangle AIO Twin

Convenient, great value and capable of excellent, enthusiastic audio, Triangle's speaker system remains a top choice for music fans

Best speaker system £750-£1500

Best speaker system £750-£1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

KEF LSX II LT

The KEF LSX II LT speakers take the brand's great wireless audio to a more affordable price, making it an easy recommendation

Best speaker system £1500-£3000

Best speaker system £1500-£3000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

KEF LS50 Wireless II

For yet another year, the KEF LS50 Wireless II dominates this segment of the speaker system market

Best speaker system over £3000

Best speaker system over £3000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

JBL 4329P Studio Monitor

The JBL 4329P Studio Monitor remains the best premium speaker system option on the market

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.

