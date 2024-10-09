Best speaker packages 2024

Wharfedale DX-3 HCP
Wharfedale's supremely capable, tiny speaker package continues to be the best in its class
Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 HCP
Fluid, composed and consistent, these speakers are the best you'll get at this price
Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 HCP
With a mature sound and stylish looks these speakers are a fantastic choice for any movie fan
Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package
The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package's stylish good looks and full, warm sound earn them yet another What Hi-Fi? Award
Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package
They may be compact, but B&W's speaker package delivers a mighty sound
