Best speaker packages 2024

Best speaker package under £500

Best speaker package under £500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Wharfedale DX-3 HCP

Wharfedale's supremely capable, tiny speaker package continues to be the best in its class

Best speaker package £500-£1000

Best speaker package £500-£1000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 HCP

Fluid, composed and consistent, these speakers are the best you'll get at this price

Best speaker package £1000-£1500

Best speaker package £1000-£1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 HCP

With a mature sound and stylish looks these speakers are a fantastic choice for any movie fan

Best speaker package £1500-£2000

Best speaker package £1500-£2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package

The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package's stylish good looks and full, warm sound earn them yet another What Hi-Fi? Award

Best speaker package over £2000

Bowers & Wilkins 606 607 S3 speaker package white

Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package

They may be compact, but B&W's speaker package delivers a mighty sound

What Hi-Fi?
