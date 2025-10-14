Best CD players 2025

Marantz CD6007
Another year, another win for the stellar value and great sounding Marantz CD6007
Arcam CD5
The Arcam CD5 retains its crown with its aggressive pricing and an engaging, muscular sound that continues to impress our review team
Cyrus CDi
Superb dynamic expression and oodles of detail let the Cyrus CDi continue its reign as a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for yet another year
Cyrus 40 CD
Offering superb levels of detail, precision and clarity, the Cyrus 40 CD muscled past the competition to earn its first What Hi-Fi? Award
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
