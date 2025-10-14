What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
    Show:

Best CD players 2025

Best CD player under £500

Marantz CD6007 review

Marantz CD6007

Read the full review here

Another year, another win for the stellar value and great sounding Marantz CD6007

Best CD player £500-£1000

CD player: Arcam CD5

Arcam CD5

Read the full review here

The Arcam CD5 retains its crown with its aggressive pricing and an engaging, muscular sound that continues to impress our review team

Best CD player £1000-£2000

Cyrus CDi player on wooden rack with magazines in background

Cyrus CDi

Read the full review here

Superb dynamic expression and oodles of detail let the Cyrus CDi continue its reign as a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for yet another year

Best CD player over £2000

Cyrus 40 CD CD player on wooden hi-fi rack in front of book case, Norah Jones CD is half in player

Cyrus 40 CD

Read the full review here

Offering superb levels of detail, precision and clarity, the Cyrus 40 CD muscled past the competition to earn its first What Hi-Fi? Award

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.