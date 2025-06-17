Dates for the prestigious What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025, including when the Best Buy and Product of the Year winners will be announced, have been revealed.

You can get all the details on the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 webpage. But, the short version is that our 43rd Awards will follow the same format as past events, which means there are a few key dates you need to keep an eye on.

These include:

17th June: our Awards 2025 page launches, with a portal for companies to submit products for consideration.

our Awards 2025 page launches, with a portal for companies to submit products for consideration. 13th August: submissions close.

submissions close. 15th August: voting for our Readers' Award opens!

voting for our Readers' Award opens! 14th October: our Best Buy winners are announced.

our Best Buy winners are announced. 13th November: our final Product of the Year winners are revealed at the What Hi-Fi? Awards black-tie ceremony.

As ever, our Best Buy winners are picked from products we’ve fully reviewed and recommend that are still on sale.

This is for every product that has been reviewed, not just submissions. Entering a product for submission just guarantees our team will consider it.

The Product of the Year winners are then picked from the Best Buy winners and revealed on the night of the ceremony.

On top of this we are also running special Awards categories, which work a little differently.

These include the Readers' Award and Temptation winners, a new entrant into the Hall of Fame, our Innovation of the Year, and the Outstanding Contribution Award.

The Readers’ Award winner is voted for and picked by you, our wonderful readers. The other special categories are decided by the team of experts at What Hi-Fi?

If you can’t wait for the reader vote to start, make sure to get involved with the discussion on our social media channels, forum and the comments section of this page.

We’ll constantly be checking them and endeavour to take a look at any big products you think we should review and consider for the 2025 Awards.

If you’re curious to see who won at last year’s event, you can find that out on the main What Hi-Fi? Awards page.

