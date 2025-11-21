Black Friday seems to have kicked into high gear a week early, which means that there are already some huge savings on the top TVs, soundbars, 4K Blu-ray players and streaming devices.

Now, for those who have held off on investing in upgrading their home cinema system all year, hoping that Black Friday would provide the lowest prices on some of the best products we've reviewed this year, we have some good news.

We've seen a handful of Award-winning AV products drop to their respective lowest-ever prices, so it only makes sense for us to build a system out of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

We're leaning towards the premium side here; expect a superb flagship OLED TV that our TV and AV Editor, Tom Parsons, calls the "best OLED TV I've ever tested", alongside a Dolby Atmos soundbar that outshines its Hall of Fame-inductee predecessor.

Those looking for a more affordable system should stay tuned, as we have many more systems in mind that we'll be sharing very soon...

Sony, Sonos, Panasonic and Apple join forces for this five-star system

We've combined the power of four Award-winning products here. This living-room-friendly system combines convenience with performance, as you'll find the best picture and sound available from this selection.

The Sony Bravia 8 II is a QD-OLED TV that we've raved about ever since we first laid eyes upon it, as it delivers a natural, rich and deeply cinematic image. It's a dream screen for cinephiles, and with the inclusion of Quantum Dots over its standard Bravia 8 counterpart, you can expect a brighter and punchier image that doesn't sacrifice cinematic authenticity.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 65-inch Bravia 8 II has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, meaning you can snag it for just £1999, down from £2999, at Richer Sounds. That's a huge £1000 saving on one of the best TVs to grace our AV testing room.

While it's a great-looking TV, and it happens to feature the latest crop of gaming specs too, we'd recommend pairing it with an external sound system. We've chosen the Sonsos Arc Ultra, a smart Dolby Atmos soundbar, in terms of looks and functionality. It's also a powerhouse when it comes to audio performance, with a punchy, weighty and detailed sound that will undoubtedly do your favourite films justice.

It too has dropped to its lowest-ever price, with a £200 discount at Amazon, meaning you'll only need to pay £799 for this five-star soundbar.

Speaking of films, you'll need something to access your content, which is why we've picked a 4K Blu-ray player and a dedicated streamer. The Panasonic DP-UB820EB is our pick, as it's an Award-winning disc player that undercuts a lot of its competitors. And for the times when you need to dip into streaming services, the Apple TV 4K will handle streamed content with a rich, punchy and contrast-rich presentation.

There's a modest £10 saving on the Apple TV 4K at John Lewis (a saving is still a saving, though), and the Panasonic Blu-ray player is down to £289 at Richer Sounds; it's worth noting that while that's not much of a saving from the initial £290 launch price, Panasonic has raised the RRP of this player to £350 in recent years, so this is a bigger saving than it looks.