Top 5 hi-fi deals to look out for

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Hi all, Kash here. The Prime Day deals don't kick off until tomorrow, but as with every year, I always keep an eye on a handful of five-star products to see if they have a discount. These products are great value at full price anyway, but any money off makes it all that sweeter.

So here are my top 5 products to look out for, and what deal price you should expect.

WiiM Pro Plus music streamer – current price £219

Our favourite budget music streamer can do it all. A tiny box that brings you easy wi-fi streaming from all the most popular apps and streaming methods, any money off the Pro Plus is worth pouncing upon. We've seen the price drop to £179 before, but I'd personally be happy with any deal price under £200.

WiiM Ultra music streamer – current price £349

WiiM's top-of-the-range streamer is its best yet, with lively, engaging sound and a powerful platform. The touch-screen interface is a joy to use, and its only con is that it lacks AirPlay. We've not seen a deal on the Ultra yet, but I'm hoping it goes down to £319 at least.

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 speakers – current price £499

Award-winning speakers that deliver a punchy, detailed and clear sound, these small-ish speakers are crowd-pleasers that work with a variety of partnering kit and all kinds of music genres. They originally cost £599 and have been £499 for the last couple of years, so I have my fingers crossed that they will go down at least to £449 – £50 off is pretty great savings for such a good pair of bookshelf speakers.

Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M – current price £349

This unit may be a few years old, but I still use the DacMagic 200M at home: it's the perfect desktop size, has extensive hi-res audio support (and MQA files) and is a dream to use. Used with a good pair of wired headphones, this DAC and headphone amp will boost your laptop-based music performance considerably. It's a nicely made DAC, too. If the price comes down to £299 – you know it's a great discount.

Technics SL-1500C turntable – current price £879

Usually, it's the affordable, fully automatic and Bluetooth-toting Sony PS-LX310BT (£199) that I have my eye on for a turntable deal. But this year it's the pricier Technics SL-1500C that I'm hoping will come down in price. The SL-1500C is a former Award-winner and is incredibly fuss-free to use thanks to a built-in phono stage and direct-drive operation. Add in a detailed, musical and powerful sound with a rock-solid build, and this turntable will keep you entertained for years to come. I've seen the price drop down to £799 before, so if you are looking for a new turntable and see this Technics on a discount? Snap it up.