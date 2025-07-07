Amazon Prime Day 2025 hi-fi deals live: huge discounts on headphones, turntables, speakers and more
And we’re not just checking Amazon
If you’re on the hunt for a top Prime Day 2025 saving on a new pair of headphones, speakers, amplifier, turntable or streamer, then you’re in the right place.
Our team of audio experts are on hand updating this page in real time with all the latest and greatest hi-fi deals they’ve spotted and recommend – both on Amazon and at specialist retailers.
Every deal, outside of special exceptions that we’ll flag, is on a product we have price-checked and fully reviewed. So we know it hasn’t been significantly cheaper in the past and is on a piece of hardware we know is good, having tested and used it in our dedicated listening rooms.
If it’s a discount on a product we don’t recommend, or at a price that isn't worth considering, then the deal won’t make it into this live blog.
If you don’t find a deal you like, or are after something specific, then make sure to get in touch with our experts on our forums, social media channels or directly using our shared whathifi@futurenet.com email address.
If you do, we’ll do our best to find a deal that meets your needs.
Top 5 hi-fi deals to look out for
Hi all, Kash here. The Prime Day deals don't kick off until tomorrow, but as with every year, I always keep an eye on a handful of five-star products to see if they have a discount. These products are great value at full price anyway, but any money off makes it all that sweeter.
So here are my top 5 products to look out for, and what deal price you should expect.
WiiM Pro Plus music streamer – current price £219
Our favourite budget music streamer can do it all. A tiny box that brings you easy wi-fi streaming from all the most popular apps and streaming methods, any money off the Pro Plus is worth pouncing upon. We've seen the price drop to £179 before, but I'd personally be happy with any deal price under £200.
WiiM Ultra music streamer – current price £349
WiiM's top-of-the-range streamer is its best yet, with lively, engaging sound and a powerful platform. The touch-screen interface is a joy to use, and its only con is that it lacks AirPlay. We've not seen a deal on the Ultra yet, but I'm hoping it goes down to £319 at least.
Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 speakers – current price £499
Award-winning speakers that deliver a punchy, detailed and clear sound, these small-ish speakers are crowd-pleasers that work with a variety of partnering kit and all kinds of music genres. They originally cost £599 and have been £499 for the last couple of years, so I have my fingers crossed that they will go down at least to £449 – £50 off is pretty great savings for such a good pair of bookshelf speakers.
Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M – current price £349
This unit may be a few years old, but I still use the DacMagic 200M at home: it's the perfect desktop size, has extensive hi-res audio support (and MQA files) and is a dream to use. Used with a good pair of wired headphones, this DAC and headphone amp will boost your laptop-based music performance considerably. It's a nicely made DAC, too. If the price comes down to £299 – you know it's a great discount.
Technics SL-1500C turntable – current price £879
Usually, it's the affordable, fully automatic and Bluetooth-toting Sony PS-LX310BT (£199) that I have my eye on for a turntable deal. But this year it's the pricier Technics SL-1500C that I'm hoping will come down in price. The SL-1500C is a former Award-winner and is incredibly fuss-free to use thanks to a built-in phono stage and direct-drive operation. Add in a detailed, musical and powerful sound with a rock-solid build, and this turntable will keep you entertained for years to come. I've seen the price drop down to £799 before, so if you are looking for a new turntable and see this Technics on a discount? Snap it up.
Meet the team looking after this hub! If you’re curious about which of our experts are handling this hub over Prime Day this week, fear not, you're in good hands. Read below to know more about the people behind it and why you should be taking their advice.
Kash is the veteran professional shiny things chaser who runs our hi-fi and audio section. She first joined What Hi-Fi? 13 years and has spent a good chunk of that time reviewing everything from premium stereo amplifiers and turntables to affordable DACs and speakers. If you’re after some hi-fi this Prime Day, she’s the person you want to speak to.
Andy Madden is one of the most seasoned and senior members of the What Hi-Fi? editorial team. Though he’s reviewed pretty much every category we cover in his career, in the past few years, he’s become one of our main headphone expert. Whether it’s a pair of premium wireless headphones from Focal or an affordable but musical set of earbuds, he’ll be on hand here offering his expert advice on which is the best pair to get.
Though he’s the youngest member of our audio team, Harry brings a fresh perspective to our coverage. Though he initially focused on reviewing headphones, he has since branched out and helped us test everything from record players to floorstanding speakers to all-in-one systems. This gives him a fantastic holistic knowledge of the hi-fi market.
Looking for a set of wireless headphones over Prime Day, but not sure which to get?
Then you’ll want to check out this handy guide by our deputy editor, Andy Madden. In it our veteran hi-fi and headphone reviewer details the five big sets he’s personally keeping an eye on over this year’s deals bonanza.
These range from flagship, five-star pairs from Bowers & Wilkins to affordable options from Sony. We have fully reviewed them all and know first-hand they are worth your hard-earned cash, even at full price. So a good deal on any of these models is worth a look.
On top of that, each choice is based on the product’s price history and Andy’s honed instincts, having covered Prime Day more years than he cares to reveal.
Read the full story: 5 wireless headphones deals to look out for during Amazon Prime Day
Welcome to our 2025 Amazon Prime Day hi-fi deals live hub! In it, our team of experts will be live reporting on all the latest and greatest deals we’ve spotted this week.
We’re currently in the warm-up period for this year’s sale, which is set to start at midnight and run until the clock strikes 12.00am on Friday.
If you’re worried you’ve gotten here too early, don’t be. Though the sale event hasn’t started yet, our experts are checking all the stores, including specialist hi-fi retailers, to make sure you know about the actual best audio deals doing the rounds – not just the ones on Amazon.
And with that in mind, we’ve already spotted solid savings on everything from affordable bookshelf speakers to top-of-the-line wireless headphones.
Our experts will also use the run up to the event to offer advice, flagging which products they’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on and why.
So make sure to keep this page open and check back regularly!