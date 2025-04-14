Campfire Audio's outlandishly named Alien Brain IEMs aim to deliver "precision, detail and emotive quality" from your music

Campfire Audio has announced its latest pair of in-ear monitors, the outlandishly-named Alien Brain. Continuing Campfire's run of hybrid in-ear headphones, the new in-ears tease an "expertly tuned sonic signature" alongside the sort of other-worldly aesthetic for which the Portland-based brand is well-known.

Central to the Alien Brain's sonic performance is a five-driver hybrid design. Chief among these is an all-new 10mm dual magnetic dynamic driver which handles the lower frequencies and features a glass speaker dome and a polyurethane diaphragm.

Complementing the new 10mm driver are two mid-frequency balanced armature units tuned to bring out the "precision, detail and emotive quality" of your music. Rounding out the five-driver array are two high-frequency balanced armatures that strive for "crisp treble and an expansive soundstage".

Housed in a black stainless steel shell, the Alien Brain IEMs look to combine out-there aesthetics with superior durability and excellent resonance control, all while providing a comfortable fit for long listening sessions. The iridescent external dome lid, meanwhile, gives the headphones their cosmically cerebral aesthetic.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

The new Campfire Audio Alien Brain IEMs come with a 32-bit/384kHz USB-C DAC dongle for playing high-quality audio with compatible sources. You're also provided with a leather carrying case alongside small, medium and large-sized sets of foam, silicone and high-traction ear tips, as well as a choice of 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced cables.

According to Ken Ball, Campfire Audio's Founder and Lead Acoustic Engineer, “Building on over a decade of earphone design and engineering, we expanded the legacy and boundaries of what is possible in a dynamic-BA hybrid, with the all-new, five-driver Alien Brain”.

Hot on the heels of the more accessibly-priced Campfire Audio Axion IEMs (£249 / $249) launched recently, the premium Alien Brain in-ear headphones will be available later this April, priced at £999 / $999.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Discover our list of the best wired headphones

And the best in-ear headphones, too

I have listened to my favourite music on vinyl, CD and streaming – and the differences go far beyond sound