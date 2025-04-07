Campfire Audio's "most accessible in-ear headphones" tease high-end performance without the premium price tag
The Campfire Axion are designed for everyday use
Campfire Audio has announced the next-generation version of its Axion in-ear headphones. Aimed at users who want Campfire's big-money designs but at a more affordable rate, the entry-level Axion don't have the whopping price tag of their stylish contemporaries such as the Fathom (£1049 / $1049) or Andromeda (£1049 / $1090) in-ears.
The new headphones feature an all-new full-range silicon dynamic driver which seeks to combine the compact footprint of a balanced-armature driver with the "rich sonic properties" of a balanced unit. The new in-ears also incorporate enhanced tuning and an integrated 32bit/384 kHz DAC chip in a bid to bring improved sonic performance to a more democratised price point.
Like the recently reviewed (and far cheaper) SoundMagic E80D wired in-ear headphones, the Axion make use of a USB-C cable for easy connectivity to most modern smartphones and portable devices.
That USB-C cable features an in-line microphone and three-button control panel, letting users manage calls, adjust volume and control media playback on the fly.
According to Ken Ball, Campfire Audio's founder: “We set out to provide a high-performance, accessible entry into the world of high-fidelity, portable audio. Axion checks all boxes when it comes to true hi-fi on the go: incredible sonic performance, plug-and-play usability, lightweight and comfortable."
The Campfire Audio Axion will be available later this month, priced at £249/$249.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?.
