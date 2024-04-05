Campfire Audio's striking in-ear headphones tease a "spellbinding musical experience"

Anyone familiar with Campfire Audio will likely associate two things with the high-end headphones brand. The first is those angular, sculptural designs with striking colour finishes that you will either be completely enamoured by or find genuinely offensive. The second is that few members of the Campfire Audio stable come cheap; last year's reimagined Solaris Stellar Horizon in-ear monitors retailed at £2669 / $2670 when they first filled the shelves of Harrods and Selfridges.

Things aren't exactly different for the American brand's latest IEMs. The new Campfire Fathom wired in-ear headphones retail north of £1000 / $1000 and are encased in a machined aluminium body which is coated with a black anodised exterior, topped off by prismatic rainbow stainless steel fasteners to create a visual contrast between dark and light. They're not quite as brightly-finished as some of its other models (see their Orbit wireless earbuds), so they might appeal to those who prefer more understated looks.

Each earbud features six custom-made balanced armatures, with dual custom tweeters to produce a "detailed presentation" and a "glowing musical experience". For more than a grand per pair, we'd hope so. They also include a pair of drivers for the midrange and another pair for the bass frequencies. The aim is to deliver "precise sound reproduction across the entire frequency range" so that you can hear music that's as close to the original recording as possible.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

The high-end IEMs come with two cable options, a 3.5mm stereo cable and a balanced 4.4mm terminated cable. Both feature eight silver-plated copper conductors arranged in a ribbon configuration for what Campfire promises are "superb ergonomics" and a smoother, less distorted sound.

You also receive a folding leather carrying case for storage and protection on the go, as well as two sets of small, medium and large eartips: three "marshmallow" foam and three silicone options.

The Campfire Audio Fathom in-ear headphones are available now from select retailers, priced at £1049 / $1049.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best in-ear headphones: tried and tested earbuds at all price points

I lived with the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds – here are 3 things I loved (and 3 that need improving)

26 of the best piano tracks to test your hi-fi