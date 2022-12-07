Campfire Audio's eye-catching earbuds promise to outlast the AirPods

Campfire Audio is known for its bold, angular in-ear headphones, and now it's joined the world of wireless. Introducing Orbit, Campfire Audio's first true wireless headphones.

Not one to do things by halves, the firm claims it has managed to squeeze 8.5 hours of runtime out of them on a single charge, plus another 30 hours from the supplied carry case.

If accurate, that bests the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 (though admittedly these also have active noise-cancelling which drains the battery), and is just shy of the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus' 45-hour total battery life.

Campfire has developed new 10mm dynamic drivers just for the Orbit – these have a film diaphragm made from Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP). The firm claims that this diaphragm gives extra clarity, space and energy, while the drivers provide plenty of depth and low-end punch – but seeing as we haven't tested them for ourselves, we can't validate any of these claims.

The inclusion of Bluetooth 5.2 means they play nice with the AAC and aptX Adaptive codecs, supporting 24-bit/48KHz audio. And you can charge via USB-C or a Qi wireless pad.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

The Optimus Prime-style design isn't just intended to catch the eye. Campfire claims that the two-tone housings are "shaped in a way that makes them extremely comfortable", while the stainless-steel nozzle and grille should make them hardwearing. Touch controls come as standard, and there's a mic onboard for hands-free calls.

And the case. Look at that green interior!

You can use the app to customise the on-bud controls and to pick your audio setting with the seven-band equaliser and presets. Future firmware updates to further enhance the user experience have been promised.

The price tag of £249 / $249 / AU$429 is much lower than a lot of Campfire Audio's other headphones, but is still at the higher end of true wireless earbuds. At that price, they'll face stiff competition from the likes of Sony XM4, AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

The Obrit earbuds are available now from Amazon or direct from Campfire Audio.

