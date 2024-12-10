Activo's premium IEMs have been designed "to please audiophiles on the move"

Astell & Kern sub-brand Activo has launched a new pair of premium in-ear monitors. The Activo Q1 are hybrid IEMs which, thanks to their durable design, light weight and focus on sonic performance, promise to "please audiophiles on the move". Following the release of the Activo P1 portable music player, the Q1 could be an ideal partner for the company's affordable PMP.

Being a hybrid design, each earpiece houses a Dita-made 9.8mm dynamic driver housing working alongside a single balanced armature counterpart. Activo describes the 9.8mm driver as the "engine behind the Q1", offering a "full-range sound with clarity, speed and a punchy bass".

Central to each dynamic driver's performance is a bespoke brass casing which Activo claims lends itself perfectly to providing rich, clear sound with plenty of warmth and depth. According to Activo, the dynamic drivers take care of the smoothness of the lows and mids, complemented by the Knowles drivers' "airy, spacious highs".

(Image credit: Activo)

The Q1 come fitted with Cardas' Mocca 2 cable, constructed using 32 strands of Cardas conductors per wire. The new IEMs are also equipped with 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm single-ended connecting plugs for greater versatility across audio sources. We've often griped that many in-ear headphones don't offer enough ear-tip options, so it's nice to see Activo providing five different tip sizes in a bid to furnish you with the ideal fit.

The Activo Q1 in-ear monitors are available now, priced at £299 / $349 / €399.

