Shokz's clip-on sporty earbuds are the brand's smallest and its "most revolutionary"

Running headphones specialist Shokz has launched its latest pair of active earbuds, the OpenDots One. Billed as the smallest and most revolutionary earbuds the company has yet released, the clip-on buds have been designed with comfort, style and performance in mind.

That clip-on configuration is central to the OpenDot One, a format we've seen attempted with the novel Huawei FreeClip and the impressive Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

Shokz envisions the buds as being a "wearable accessory that seamlessly complements your personal style" while keeping you connected to outside world via their open, unobtrusive nature.

The OpenDots One tease a "rich, powerful sound" courtesy of their dual-driver system, with the buds' lower end enhanced by Shokz's 'Bassphere' and 'OpenBass 2.0' technologies. There's even Dolby Audio support for harnessing spatial sound.

Four AI-powered noise cancelling mics are on board for clearer voice calls, as well as smart touch controls that allow users to manage playback, take calls or adjust their music's volume.

(Image credit: Shokz)

The OpenDots One offer up to 10 hours of continuous listening time from the buds, rising to a total of 40 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute quick charge meanwhile, grants up to two hours of playback, with the new Shokz buds also offering wireless charging from a compatible charger.

Thanks to their IP54 water and dust resistance rating, Shokz's latest earbuds should be comfortable handling sweat and light rain for when the weather tries to interrupt your weekend workout.

Available in two colourways, grey or black, the OpenDots One are available now, priced at £179 / $200.

