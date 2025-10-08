Amazon's Big Deal Days is still going, but not for much longer. We're a good deal of the way through what is essentially Prime Day by a different name, and while we've seen some spicy deals that are enough to have your typing fingers tingling, the big sales event won't last forever. Nothing good in life ever does...

That means that you need to get a move on if you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds and you want to bag yourself a bargain. Maybe you've got a friend with an upcoming birthday, or you've got one eye on Christmas. Or, naturally, you just want some great gear for yourself.

Whatever your motivation, these are four very tasty deals that we don't want you to miss out on before Big Deal Days ends tonight.

Best for noise cancelling

Five stars Save £111 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds : was £300 now £189 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast punchy, musical sound, solid, weighty bass, excellent active noise cancelling and are also seriously comfortable. Until they lost their spot among our favourite earbuds to the 2nd Gen model (also five stars), they were considered to be some of best buds money can buy. They're still great though, especially if ANC is your bag, and are now available at £111 off!

Best value

Five stars Save £20 Sony WF-C710N: was £99 now £79 at Amazon If value and performance are priorities, the affordable Sony WF-C710N buds have it all – impactful but controlled bass, a great sense of musicality, detail and dynamics in spades and, for the price, excellent noise cancellation. They're on a a nice discount, too, even if it's only on the black finish. Hey, you can't have everything in life.

Best for Apple fans

Best battery life

Save £70 Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was £169 now £99 at Amazon If you want a massive 52 hours of battery life alongside detailed sound and a slew of well-performing features, the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 will be right up your street. They're some of the finer mid-range earbuds around, and being able to snap them up for under £100 when they started life at £169 is a real treat.

