Quick! These are 4 of the best wireless earbuds deals to snap up before Prime Day ends tonight
The clock's a-ticking
Amazon's Big Deal Days is still going, but not for much longer. We're a good deal of the way through what is essentially Prime Day by a different name, and while we've seen some spicy deals that are enough to have your typing fingers tingling, the big sales event won't last forever. Nothing good in life ever does...
That means that you need to get a move on if you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds and you want to bag yourself a bargain. Maybe you've got a friend with an upcoming birthday, or you've got one eye on Christmas. Or, naturally, you just want some great gear for yourself.
Whatever your motivation, these are four very tasty deals that we don't want you to miss out on before Big Deal Days ends tonight.
Best for noise cancelling
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast punchy, musical sound, solid, weighty bass, excellent active noise cancelling and are also seriously comfortable. Until they lost their spot among our favourite earbuds to the 2nd Gen model (also five stars), they were considered to be some of best buds money can buy. They're still great though, especially if ANC is your bag, and are now available at £111 off!
Best value
If value and performance are priorities, the affordable Sony WF-C710N buds have it all – impactful but controlled bass, a great sense of musicality, detail and dynamics in spades and, for the price, excellent noise cancellation. They're on a a nice discount, too, even if it's only on the black finish. Hey, you can't have everything in life.
Best for Apple fans
The AirPods 4 with ANC offer a little bit of everything, cramming in so many flagship features with effective sound-blocking and improved sound for a mid-range price, and right now, you can save an extra £30. For Apple fans who want iOS compatibility with decent sound and surprisingly excellent ANC, they're a very solid pick.
Best battery life
If you want a massive 52 hours of battery life alongside detailed sound and a slew of well-performing features, the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 will be right up your street. They're some of the finer mid-range earbuds around, and being able to snap them up for under £100 when they started life at £169 is a real treat.
MORE:
I man the Big Deal Days hub – here's why today is the best day to grab a deal
Amazon Big Deal Days hi-fi deals: all the top headphone, vinyl and speaker savings picked by our experts
And check out Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: the best deals on headphones, TVs, speakers, home cinema and more
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.