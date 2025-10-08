I man the Big Deal Days hub – here's why today is the best day to grab a deal
Prices are lower now than yesterday
The temperature is starting to drop outside, which can only mean one thing – it's sales season. Prime Big Deal Days ends today, so if you want to snap up a bargain and don't want to wait until Black Friday, now's the time to buy.
In fact, from what I've seen manning the Prime Big Deal Days hub over the last 24 hours, today generally looks like the better day to buy.
That's because a fair few deal products have fallen further in price today compared to yesterday.
Let's take a look.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal
This deal wasn't even live yesterday, whereas the AirPods 4 with ANC deal has remained both yesterday and today. Looks like Amazon was holding back a deal for day two...
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best-sounding earbuds, leading us to award them a well-deserved five-star rating when we reviewed both the original Lightning and new USB-C variants. Comfortable fit, good ANC quality, enjoyable sound and seamless use with iOS devices, these AirPods Pro 2 are continually being updated with new features. This £50 saving on the current USB-C model is terrific value. Five stars
Read our AirPods Pro 2 review
Bose QuietComfort SC deal
Another day two exclusive, this deal lops £150 off these headphones from the kings of noise cancellation.
Bose QuietComfort SC was £320 now £170 at Amazon (save £150)
We haven't technically reviewed this SC model, but they are essentially the same as the standard QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, only with a soft (instead of a hard) carry case and only a black finish. You still get strong ANC, decent audio and a 24-hour battery life. Consider this a great gateway into Bose's noise-cancelling over-ear offering if you can't afford the Ultras.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal
This deal was live yesterday, but it's now fallen by another £12 to £287 (yesterday's price was £299). The lowest price is only on the black finish.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was £450 now £287 at Amazon (save £163)
The flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned the full five stars from us, and for good reason. The flagship over-ear headphones offer exceptional noise-cancelling tech, a richly involving sound with Immersive Audio support and a decent battery life. They have been succeeded by the 2nd Gen model now. Five stars
Read our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review
Sony HT-A3000 deal
Another deal that was live yesterday, but has now seen a further £12 cut. Yesterday it cost £377, today it's just £365.
Sony HT-A3000 was £599 now £365 at Amazon (save £234)
This Sony soundbar delivers cinematic Dolby Atmos sound for a relatively affordable price. Expect Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI eARC support and a dynamic, muscular sound with clear dialogue.
Read our Sony HT-A3000 review
Sony WF-1000XM5 deal
There was money off these Award-winning Sony earbuds yesterday, but today's price is £9 cheaper. Sometimes it pays to wait...
Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £170 at Amazon (save £89)
Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review
Sony WH-1000XM4 deal
It's the same story with these older but still Award-winning Sony over-ears. Yesterday you would have paid £179. Today? Just £170.
Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £170 at Amazon (save £180)
They're not quite at their lowest price ever, but they're only a few pounds away. At this price, the XM4 are well worth snapping up if you want solid premium all-rounders but cannot afford the newer models from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser. Five stars
Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review
JBL Flip 6 deal
And finally, this plucky little Bluetooth speaker has fallen by a fiver, though only in the camo finish.
JBL Flip 6 was £129 now £83 at Amazon (save £46)
With top-notch sound and a durable waterproof build designed to withstand life's mishaps and challenges, the JBL Flip 6 is a sturdy, reliable bit of kit for enjoying tunes on-the-go. The Flip 7 is out now, so snap up this deal while stocks last. Five stars
Read our JBL Flip 6 review
This isn't a hard and fast rule. Prices fluctuate almost by the hour during big sales, and by waiting you do risk missing out on a great deal. But in this case at least, it seems the final day is the time to buy. So what are you waiting for?
MORE:
Check out the best wireless headphones
And the best Sony headphones
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.