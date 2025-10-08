I man the Big Deal Days hub – here's why today is the best day to grab a deal

The temperature is starting to drop outside, which can only mean one thing – it's sales season. Prime Big Deal Days ends today, so if you want to snap up a bargain and don't want to wait until Black Friday, now's the time to buy.

In fact, from what I've seen manning the Prime Big Deal Days hub over the last 24 hours, today generally looks like the better day to buy.

That's because a fair few deal products have fallen further in price today compared to yesterday.

Let's take a look.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal

This deal wasn't even live yesterday, whereas the AirPods 4 with ANC deal has remained both yesterday and today. Looks like Amazon was holding back a deal for day two...

Bose QuietComfort SC deal

Another day two exclusive, this deal lops £150 off these headphones from the kings of noise cancellation.

Bose QuietComfort SC was £320 now £170 at Amazon (save £150)

We haven't technically reviewed this SC model, but they are essentially the same as the standard QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, only with a soft (instead of a hard) carry case and only a black finish. You still get strong ANC, decent audio and a 24-hour battery life. Consider this a great gateway into Bose's noise-cancelling over-ear offering if you can't afford the Ultras.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal

This deal was live yesterday, but it's now fallen by another £12 to £287 (yesterday's price was £299). The lowest price is only on the black finish.

Sony HT-A3000 deal

Another deal that was live yesterday, but has now seen a further £12 cut. Yesterday it cost £377, today it's just £365.

Sony HT-A3000 was £599 now £365 at Amazon (save £234)

This Sony soundbar delivers cinematic Dolby Atmos sound for a relatively affordable price. Expect Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI eARC support and a dynamic, muscular sound with clear dialogue.

Read our Sony HT-A3000 review

Sony WF-1000XM5 deal

There was money off these Award-winning Sony earbuds yesterday, but today's price is £9 cheaper. Sometimes it pays to wait...

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £170 at Amazon (save £89)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

It's the same story with these older but still Award-winning Sony over-ears. Yesterday you would have paid £179. Today? Just £170.

JBL Flip 6 deal

And finally, this plucky little Bluetooth speaker has fallen by a fiver, though only in the camo finish.

This isn't a hard and fast rule. Prices fluctuate almost by the hour during big sales, and by waiting you do risk missing out on a great deal. But in this case at least, it seems the final day is the time to buy. So what are you waiting for?

