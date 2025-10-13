Your next AirPods could have cameras in them

The Apple rumour mill rarely has a day off. Case in point – according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (who has a reliable track record), Apple has begun work on an H3 chip and next-generation AirPods models.

Not only that, but the US tech giant is also apparently exploring the possibility of embedding cameras into future earbuds as part of a broader push towards AI-powered wearables.

Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple's silicon team is developing the H3 chip with a focus on reducing latency and improving audio quality.

The processor would represent the first major update to the H-series chips since the H2 arrived in 2022's AirPods Pro 2 – the same chip that powers the recently launched AirPods Pro 3.

The camera development appears aimed at the AirPods Pro line rather than more affordable models.

As for why you might want cameras in your earbuds? Well, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first reported on camera-equipped AirPods back in 2024, suggesting infrared sensors could deliver more accurate spatial audio for Vision Pro users.

Kuo later indicated the cameras might recognise gestures for controlling apps and system features, whilst Gurman has linked the camera exploration to Apple's ambitions of transforming AirPods into AI devices.

An AirPods Pro 3 variant with IR cameras has been rumoured for next year, though the timeline for camera-equipped models remains uncertain.

If Apple follows its established three-year cycle between AirPods Pro generations, a 2027 or 2028 launch for AirPods Pro 4 would seem more likely.

(Image credit: Apple)

Alongside the H3 development, Apple is also apparently working on AirPods 5, which will update both tiers of its standard earbuds.

The heart-rate monitoring introduced with AirPods Pro 3 appears unlikely to feature in these more affordable models, according to Gurman, though Apple is reportedly exploring additional health capabilities, including a temperature sensor for future AirPods releases.

The camera functionality seems unlikely for the AirPods 5 line, as Apple typically reserves premium features for its Pro models.

No release timeline has been confirmed for either the H3 chip or AirPods 5, and we have to stress once again that none of this is official.

We’re expecting plenty more next-gen AirPods rumours – more leaks and whispers are inevitably on the horizon – so watch this space for more info, as we get it.

