Zeitgeist branches out with a range of headphones made from trees

Zeitgeist has already created headphones out of whisky barrels and those inspired by a Fabergé Egg; now it is turning over a new leaf by making earbuds out of trees.

The Trees collection continues the German company's mission "to bring art and soul to the mundane world of in-ear headphones." While the internals are the same, each of the four models is created from a different species: Sequoia (Giant Redwood), Zebrano, Redheart and Olive.

The wood is all responsibly sourced, and each piece "reflects a commitment to preserving nature’s beauty while crafting products that inspire a deeper connection to the natural world," according to Zeitgeist.

Because each has its own unique grain, no two pairs are alike.

The Sequoia pair are made from trees that can grow up to 115 metres tall, while the Zebrano feature zebra-like stripes. Redheart feature vibrant red and pink colours that deepen with age, and the Olive are marked by brown and yellow streaks.

All pairs are handmade in Zeitgeist's workshop near Heidelberg, Germany. Sequoia and Zebrano cost £899 (around $1100 / AU$1800), while Redheart and Olive are a little cheaper, at £799 (around $1000 / AU$1600). You can buy them now direct from Zeitgeist or from retailers including Selfridges and Harrods. We can see them being very poplar.

