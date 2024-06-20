Campfire Audio's stellar IEMs promise one giant leap for sound – but getting a pair won't be easy

Campfire Audio has never been a particularly subtle brand. The premium audio company, known for striking in-ear designs such as the Fathom and Andromeda IEMs tends to blend angular, out-there configurations with rather exclusive price tags. The company's new monitors – the rather spiffy Moon Rover in-ears – continue that tradition, melding out-there looks with the sort of exclusivity that should have money-laden audio collectors reaching for their bulging wallets.
Built by hand in the States, just 888 units of the Moon Rover will be available worldwide, meaning that nabbing a pair for yourself will put you in a pretty select club. According to the makers, the Moon Rover in-ears offer "the most neutral, analytical sound signatures of the brand’s current line-up", with crystal clear detail complemented by an impactful upper register and refined, balanced mid-low frequencies.
In pursuit of such sonic ambitions, the Moon Rover monitors utilise 12mm magnetic planar dynamic drivers, capable of moving at high speeds for a responsive, analytical and more well-defined sonic reproduction.
Each unit is hand-finished and encased in a flame-treated titanium shell to give the in-ear headphones that striking signature look. The monitors themselves feature a PVD steel spout and gold-plated screws, while the exterior shells sport a colourful, cosmic look with hints of blue, purple, and yellow depending on how they catch the light.
The new IEMs also come with an included waxed leather case and a 3.5mm cable, as well as a choice of small, medium and large foam and silicone tips. The Campfire Audio Moon Rover are available now, priced at £1199 / $1199 / AU$1999.
