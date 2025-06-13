Chord's quirky, modular and high-end Suzi amplifiers officially launch

We first glimpsed a prototype of Chord Electronics' Suzi Pre and Suzi Amp at last year's High End Munich 2024, with its LEGO-like modular forms designed to work on their own, in a compact pre/power amplifier combination and in conjunction with some of Chord's existing digital products.

A whole year later, the two premium analogue amps are now officially available to buy globally, with full details and pricing released. Suzi Pre is yours for £1995 / $3145, while Suzi Amp costs £3400 / $5035.

The Suzi Pre is a preamplifier with a moving magnet phono stage and headphone amplifier built-in. There are three RCA line level inputs, one RCA output, 3.5mm and 6.3mm headphone outputs, and a colour-changing button (or "polychromatic sphere" as Chord calls it) for adjusting volume and selecting inputs.

(Image credit: Chord Electronics)

The Suzi Amp boasts technology derived from Chord's flagship Ultima range, which includes the five-star Ultima Pre 3/Ultima 6 and Ultima Integrated amps. It offers 30 watts per channel, a pair of RCA inputs, and an AV bypass feature.

These two can be used on their own, but the modular design allows for three additional combinations: Suzi Amp with Suzi Pre, Suzi Amp with Hugo 2, and Suzi Amp with Hugo 2 and 2go streamer.

The flat covering on the top section of the Suzi Amp can be removed to allow the Suzi Pre to snugly slot in, if you want to use both in a high-end, desktop-friendly pre-power combination.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Alternatively, if you want to bring digital functionality into the equation, you can instead slot in the superb, five-star Hugo 2 DAC – which also fits neatly into the Suzi Amp's dimensions.

Chord also offers a separately sold "USB Multiplexer expansion accessory", which adds two additional inputs – USB-B data and USB-C data and charging capability – when plugged into the Hugo 2's Micro USB inputs. The USB Multiplexer is yours for £300.

The Suzi Amp also comes with a charging bridge so the portable Hugo 2 is always charged up, even when Suzi is turned off.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

And finally, you can add the Chord 2go streaming module to the Suzi Amp and Hugo 2 combination to bring hi-res DLNA streaming and up to 4TB storage to this unique modular hi-fi set-up.

Both Suzi units feature Chord's rather sci-fi-looking metal and colourful buttons aesthetic, looking rather like mini versions of the Ultima flagships. They are of course designed to visually match the Hugo 2/2go products, and we imagine the Suzi's appeal may be limited to existing Chord customers.

But if you are after a quirky hi-fi set-up and have deep pockets, considering Chord's stellar track record of delivering stunning five-star performance, the Suzi modular amplifier design could just fit your niche.

