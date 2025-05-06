Chord Electronics teases "groundbreaking" flagship analogue product to debut at High End Munich 2025

Chord Electronics is set to unveil a "groundbreaking new reference-level analogue device" at High End Munich 2025.

The British hi-fi brand has spent previous show years unveiling plenty of new products and innovations – Ultima Integrated in 2023, Suzi pre/power concept in 2024 – and this year it will be adding another high-end analogue product to its flagship Ultima Reference range.

We've tested the one-step-down range's Ultima Pre 3/ Ultima 6 power amplifier combination and Ultima Integrated amplifier (both received five stars), so we're looking forward to what's in store for its even-higher-end Reference range.

The new Ultima Reference product is set to become the flagship within its category, although we are still in the dark about what type of product this will be. The current products in the Ultima Reference range are a preamplifier and a mono power amp; could an integrated model be in store? Whatever it is, Chord is hyping it up as a "showstopper" for the final High End Munich this year (the show moves to Vienna from next year).

We'll find out in person during the product's debut on 15th May (the first day of the High End Munich show), with founder and owner John Franks on hand throughout the day to divulge "insights into the core technologies and innovations" of the new product he has designed.

According to the teaser press release: "This expansion underscores Chord Electronics' commitment to analogue innovation for hi-fi enthusiasts, while simultaneously enhancing performance for its pro audio clientele, including numerous leading global studios."

The new Chord Electronics product will officially launch later in the year, and we'll bring you the full details – including first images and price – once we're on the ground at High End Munich in a couple of weeks. Stay tuned!

