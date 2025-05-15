High End Munich 2025 is here and our team of experts is on the ground reporting live from the show.

It's already looking set to be a big year for High End, with more than 500 exhibitors and 1000 brands expected to be at the event, which runs from 15th to 18th May.

And that should mean a lot of new hi-fi products.

We will be sharing the news that matters right here, letting you get our live reactions and first impressions on the products as they're launched.

If you've spotted a new product you want us to check out or have a question about anything we've covered, make sure to drop a comment here or post in our forums, and we’ll be your eyes and ears on the ground.