High End Munich 2025 live: news and pictures direct from the high-end hi-fi show
Expect brand new speakers, turntables, amplifiers and more, and we'll be bringing it to you live from the High End show
High End Munich 2025 is here and our team of experts is on the ground reporting live from the show.
It's already looking set to be a big year for High End, with more than 500 exhibitors and 1000 brands expected to be at the event, which runs from 15th to 18th May.
And that should mean a lot of new hi-fi products.
We will be sharing the news that matters right here, letting you get our live reactions and first impressions on the products as they're launched.
If you've spotted a new product you want us to check out or have a question about anything we've covered, make sure to drop a comment here or post in our forums, and we’ll be your eyes and ears on the ground.
Meet the team on the ground
We have three members of the What Hi-Fi? team out in Munich to cover the show.
Kicking off our all-star team is Kash, our intrepid hi-fi and audio editor. A What Hi-Fi? veteran, she is a seasoned pro at covering High End Munich. During her tenure she’s covered everything from speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones. As the driving force leading the hi-fi and audio section she has the best view of what’s going on at the show.
Ketan is one of the longest serving members of the What Hi-Fi? team and our current technical editor. He’s seen everything from the rise and fall of the ill-fated mini disc to the arrival of streamers and all-in-one systems in the world of hi-fi. He’s also reviewed more Temptation level products than any other member of the team, giving him a particular expertise in the high-end of the market – which is a good thing considering the focus of the show.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered various launches and major industry events including last year's High End Show, so he's practically an old hand at this stage.
The last High End Munich
High End Munich opens today – Thursday 15th May – and its the last ever High End in Munich.
High End is changing location and for 2026 its new home will be Vienna, Austria.
So will Munich go out in style this year? We hope so.
We've already heard about new products on show from Audiolab, Chord, iFi Audio, Klipsch, Onkyo, PMC, Qobuz, T&A and Technics. More details to follow on those.